Who are the best Mexican boxers in history for Juan Manuel Márquez

“Lupe” Pintor, “Púas” Olivares, Julio César Chávez and Salvador Sánchez are, for Juan Manuel Márquez, some of the best Mexican boxers in history (Photos: Government of Mexico-Facebook/¡puro box¡/Izquierdaso Boxeo-Gettyimages )

Mexicoas one of the most successful countries in the history of boxing, has provided the world with a large number of athletes who have written memorable chapters with their talent. Various personalities have made known on various occasions the names of the best Mexican boxers throughout history. Although there are those who consider Saúl Álvarez within the prestigious group, Juan Manuel Márquez excluded him from his top and mentioned other iconic athletes.

During an interview on the podcast ProBoxTVthe Dynamite was questioned about the five Aztec characters who have left a deeper mark on national boxing. As a reply, did not dare to provide the names of their candidates in descending orderor according to his merits, although he did not respect the agreed limit either but omitted the name of Saúl Cinnamon Alvarez.

Carlos “Cañas” Zárate dominated his division until he faced “Lupe” Pintor (Photo: Twitter/@BoxingBulletin)

“The history of boxing in Mexico is very rich and I think it is difficult to put five. Ruben Olivares, Carlos Zarate, Lupe Painter, Salvador Sanchez, to name a few because the history is very rich. Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Terrible Morales, Julio Cesar Chavez. I put myself last, it is also Richard Finite Lopez, petite Gonzalez”, he declared in space.

Of the nine names that he mentioned in his speech, the only one who dared to grant him the first place without discussion went to Mexican Grand Champion. And it is that the one born in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, erected one of the most impressive races in history where he remained undefeated through 90 fightsconquered three divisions with world belts and defeated historical figures such as Héctor Camacho, Meldrick Taylor, Roger Mayweather, among others.

Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales were also mentioned by Juan Manuel Márquez (Photos: Instagram/@marcobarrerat-UFC Spanish)

In the second rung experienced greater difficulty in mentioning a single boxer, so he awarded the position to Reuben spikes olive groveswho due to his charisma was known as the face of national boxing until the arrival of Chávez González, as well as Umberto The little one Gonzalezwho was three-time flyweight champion, and Richard Finite Lopezwho shone in straw and light flyweight, with 21 championship defenses and a record of 52-0.

Carlos Zarate Y Jose Guadalupe Painter they engaged in one of the best-known rivalries and were considered by the Dynamite. The White hairwith his skill and remarkable strength, he widely dominated the bantamweight throughout nine successful defenses. It was not until the tenth when Lupe Painter he took off his belt endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and defended it eight times in bantamweight and one more in superbantamweight.

Ricardo “Finito” López dominated in the lighter weight classes and had an undefeated record of 52-0 (Photo: Youtube / Who is the Mask?)

Salvador Sanchezis another member of the top ten of the Dynamite. Although he did not place him at the top, contemporaries who saw him fight Salt they came to consider that, in case they had not died so young, could have been a better exponent than Julio César Chávez himself. And it is that he lost his life at the age of 23, although he did it as featherweight champion after having defended his title throughout nine brawls.

The last characters he mentioned became his contemporaries. On the one hand, Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7) He was world champion in super bantamweight, feather and super featherweight, while Erik Terrible Morales (52-9) he won his first crown at age 21, at the expense of Daniel Zaragoza, and dominated the super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight and super lightweight divisions.

“La Chiquita” González was three-time flyweight champion (Photo: Instagram/@chiquitaglz)

In the panel where the Dynamite Also present was former boxer Paulie Malignaggi. In fact, appealing to the nine world championships that he conquered, as well as the four categories that he dominated and the memorable fights that he gave against Manny Pacquiao, the American considered that Juan Manuel Márquez should be counted within the top 3.

KEEP READING:

Who are the five boxing legends who were born in Tepito

Checo Pérez warned about Red Bull’s problems in Great Britain: “I hope we can solve them”

How Arigameplays confused Canelo Álvarez with Eddy Reynoso