Walmart and Costco accept dogs, as long as they fulfill this function

According to the Grupo Chedraui report, Walmart proclaims itself as the Mexican leader in supermarkets, monopolizing 68 percent of sales in these spaces.

Pets are present in more than half of Mexican homes according to INEGI.

Walmart and Costco service policies prohibit the entry of pets, but do allow access to those of service.

A customer chose to do his daily shopping at Walmart in the company of his pet, at the same time generating some anxiety about the service dogs.

The world of retail has shown itself to be indispensable for the daily life of millions of people around the world, who visit this type of retail store and manage to satisfy the different needs of the consumer, both those related to food, personal hygiene, household cleaning, pet products, among others. countless more products to explore that they have managed to place in their stores due to endless contracts and intermediaries that make this possible, benefiting all the agents involved.

To take into account how much capital moves between these big brands, it would be worth looking at the figures from the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) where it shows accumulated sales in supermarket chains in Mexicowhere during September 2020 they managed to register 915 thousand 700 million pesos, showing us a little of the economic activity generated by these organizations.

Among these stores, there are some that have managed to stand out both in the mind of the consumer and in the number of branches, causing some of them to show themselves as leaders in their sector. According to data from the annual report of Grupo Chedraui, the distribution of sales of supermarket companies in Mexico during 2020, by companywas led by Walmart with 68 percent, leaving behind Soriana with 15.2 percent, Grupo Chedraui with 14.2 percent and La Comer with 2.6 percent.

Walmart is one of the strongest supermarkets, but how has it achieved this? Of course, part of the retailer’s success is due to the sale of endless products, the offer of constant discounts, fast, friendly service and others, but the brand has also shown a clear strength when it comes to wanting to attract customers, despite the type of difficulties they may have.

According to information from the World Bank, 15 percent of the population, or one billion people, have some type of disabilityof which between 110 million and 190 million are strongly affected, having to access another type of assistance to be able to live their day to day, where assistance dogs have shown their effectiveness.

This type of professionally trained dogs can provide assistance for people with physical, hearing, autistic and visual disabilities, elementary for those who suffer from these problems in their daily lives, which is why some companies allow the entry of these in their spaces, among them, Walmart.

According to the Walmart corporate information, the company can accept without any problem that customers enter their stores with their respective service pets, because they recognize the importance that these entail in the lives of their consumers; however, those from companies that do not offer any help are not welcome, even by the visitors themselves.

On this occasion, a user has chosen to show the networks that he went to do his typical shopping at Walmart, but with your pet dog that does not seem to be of service, since it is even mounted on the “cart” with its respective bow.

Given this, although some users reacted to “the beauty of the pet”, some others were dissatisfied and showed that, in effect, the visit of this dog at walmart It should not have happened, since it is company and not service. Among the comments that show this we find: “pets are not accepted in stores unless they are service dogs”, “this person who is breaking the law and making it more difficult for legitimate service dogs to enter”.

These types of policies in favor of service dogs are currently quite strong, a reality that makes them position themselves before the consumer as inclusive. An example of this is shown by the Costco Customer Service policies, showing that stores allow service dogs into their spaces; however, those of company cannot enter.

Service dogs seem indispensable to some people, but it is not surprising that the population constantly tries to take their “dogs” with them wherever they go. To take into account how important these four-legged beings are among consumers, it is worth considering the information from the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics, which shows that approximately 57 out of every 100 Mexican households have at least one pet, where dogs have predominated in 85 percent of presence.

The population has become more and more in favor of taking their pets with them, even naming them as “perrhijos” or “gathijos”, so they are committed to visiting places where they can spend more time with them, even if from a dependency of retail refers.

An example of this can be found with Liverpool, a company that showed itself to be pet friendly by offering its visitors the power to bring their pets, even lending strollers to dogs, drawing the attention of consumers; reality that Home Depot also showed by lending its customers carts with grass so that their pets could go on a shopping trip.

Each of these companies has shown its position based on the presence of animals, where some only accept them to show themselves in favor of people with disabilities, while some others seek to integrate them as a daily element in these spaces. Despite this, it is worth emphasizing a fact, in the situations shown above, only those that sell food do not have this type of “pet friendly” alternatives for their visitors.

This is done mainly to safeguard the hygiene of the food and that dogs do not contaminate it in any way, but there is a strong exception for disabled people, since even article 58 of The Federal Law for the Protection of Consumer Rights shows that owners with service dogs cannot be denied serviceas is the case with those guide.

Retail spaces cannot deny access to pets, as long as they fulfill a service function to support disabled people, but those stores that accept them and adopt the pet friendly trend can do so as long as they do not sell food that put the healthiness of products or dishes at risk.

