Tom Cruise turns 60 in top form and still falling in love at the movies

Tom Cruise arrives at 60 years this sunday like one of the most influential people in the American film industrywith which the actor maintains a love-hate relationship while walking his eternal youth endorsed with the success of Top Gun: Maverickhis latest premiere.

Cruise (Siracusa, New York 1962) enters the selective list of “young” actors in their sixties in Hollywood toasting for one collection of 1,006 million dollars in its first month since the release of this film worldwide, and with notable reviewsthus confirming his alias as a blockbuster actor.

Like many other colleagues in the profession, Cruise began serving breakfast and cleaning tables but at the age of 19 he was given a small role in the movie Endless Love (1981) by Franco Zeffirelli, in which the leading role was monopolized by the female star of the moment, Brooke Shields, with whom years later he had a confrontation as a result of the Actor’s involvement with Scientology.





Cruise joined this church in 1990, considered a sect in several countries, years after leaving the Cincinnati Catholic seminary where he entered at age 14 with the intention of becoming a Franciscan monk.

It was Risky Business (1983) by Paul Brickman the tape that allowed him to conquer the young female audience of the 80s. the color of moneyby Martin Scorsese, together with the iconic and already mature Paul Newman and, above all, top gun by Tony Scott, both from 1986, consolidated their fame and they pigeonholed him into action movies.

In this type of role, it is worth noting the six times he has played Ethan Hunt, the main character of the saga Mission Impossiblepending two other premieres scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

But he has gotten out of this role of action hero in titles like rain man (1988) or Eyes wide shutStanley Kubrick’s posthumous film (1999), born on the 4th of july (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996) or Magnolia (1999).

The last three led the American to parade down the Oscars red carpetbut on all occasions the statuette was denied.

Although he did achieve Golden Globe by them, on May 10, 2021 gave back these three awards in protest against accusations of racism and sexism towards the association that grants them.

To these awards must be added the People’s Choice Award as Favorite Movie Actor in 1990 and 1994, and on the other side of the scale, two Razzie Awards as worst actor for interview with the vampire (1994) and The Mummy (2017).





For various reasons, the actor and producer has also had his relationship with Spanish cinema. Fascinated by the work of Alejandro Amenábar, he produced his film The others (2001) sharing co-production with the filmmaker José Luis Cuerda. His condition, the main character was played by his then wifeaustralian actress Nicole Kidman.

Cuerda remembered Cruise in his memoirs and in different interviews, his professionalism and seriousness with the work, but also his careful handling skills. That same year, 2001, produced and performed with Penelope Cruz Vanilla Skyan adaptation of the script Open your eyes written by Amenábar himself and Mateo Gil.

From that shoot came a romance between Cruise and Cruz that would last until 2004. A year later, the actor declared his love to the also actress Katie Holmeswith which he had shot mission impossible 3 and months later he married her. Previously he had already shared marriage and divorce with the also actresses mimi rogers (1987-1990) and Kidman (1990-2001).

With 45 films released In his little more than four decades of profession, Tom Cruise is the third richest actor in the worldas listed by Forbes magazine, with a net worth of $570 million in 2020. He is also one of the most film industry influencers and blockbusters of all time, and adds and continues, pending future releases and projects.