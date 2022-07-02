This is the best password manager I’ve tried on Android

Share

With Bitwarden you will be able to keep all your passwords safe and create really secure passwords in an easy and practical way.

If you want to keep your privacy safe while using your smartphone, one of the main tools to achieve this is password managers, since thanks to them you can save access codes to your accounts on platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, Spotify or your bank.

For this reason and taking into account the numerous apps of this type that you can find in the Google Play Store, today I am going to talk to you about Bitwardenan application that is, without a doubt, the best password manager that I have tried on Android, since it is as simple to use as it is complete in terms of functionalities.

Bitwarden is the best app to manage passwords on Android

Bitwarden is one of the most popular password managers for Android in the Play Store, since it has more than 1 million downloads and with a score of 4.5 out of 5 in the Google app store.

The first feature that charmed me about Bitwarden is its simplicity of usesince it has a very simple interface thanks to which you can access all the functions of the application through the four buttons located at the bottom:

my safe

Shipment

Generator

Settings

In the first of these sections, My safe, you can see all the passwords you have saved organized by type and by folderswhich you can customize by creating your own, since initially all passwords are housed in the option no folder.

To create a new folder you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Access the tab Settings

In the section Manage click on folders

click on Click on the button with the “+” sign that is located at the bottom right of the app

Give your folder a name and click on the option Save

From this tab you can also save all your passwords and for this you just have to perform the following actions:

Click on the button with the “+” sign that is located at the bottom right of the app

Cover the following fields of the section Item Information Password Type: Ticket, Card, Identity or Secure Note password name User Password

In the section Several click on the option no folder and choose the folder where you want to save your password

click on the option and choose the folder where you want to save your password If you want to add a note to this password, you can do so in the section Grades

Finally click on the button Save which is located at the top right so that the password you just created is saved in your Bitwarden account

The second functionality of Bitwarden that I use the most in my day to day is the password generatorwhich is very easy to use because to create a secure password you only have to access the tab Generator and immediately a password will appear at the top and two buttons just below, one to copy it and one to regenerate it. In this sense, you can always customize the type of password and its length from this screen and click on the button Regenerate password to create a new one with the options you have chosen.

You must bear in mind that in order to use Bitwarden you have to create an account on its platform, but to create it you only need to contribute an email address and master password that will be requested every time you want to access the application.

But, without a doubt, Bitwarden’s great strength is its respect for privacy, because it stores all your data in an encrypted vault, which uses a 256-bit AES encryption, with seed and PBKDF2 SHA-256which is synchronized with all your devices, both mobile phones and computers, and since the information you have stored in this app is completely encrypted on your device, only you have access to this data and not even the Bitwarden team could read your information even if they wanted to.

In this sense, it should also be noted that, like other applications of this type, Bitwarden does not allow taking screenshots to prevent someone from stealing your passwords.

Bitwarden is a completely free open source app, with no ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

