This is how the characters of Stranger Things have grown until season 4, vol. two

The story of that small town of Hawkins, Indiana, changed the history of series on streaming platforms. Netflix showed off a sci-fi story steeped in a heavy load of ’80s nostalgia.

Noah Schnapp, “Will Byers”

Noah Schnapp born in Scarsdale, New York; October 3, although his family is from Montreal he has both Canadian and American nationalities. This year he will be 18 years old.

Noah Schnapp began as an American child actor, he participated in the voice dubbing of Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie. She was part of the cast of the 2015 Steven Spielberg film Bridge of Spies.

Finn Wolfhard, “Mike Wheeler”

Finn Wolfhard is originally from Vancouver and his career began as a model for Craigslist, a classified sales catalog.

finn wolfhard In addition to being an actor, he is also a musician. The Canadian gained popularity for his work in the series as “Mike Wheeler”, he was also part of the cast of ITEM playing Richie Tozier in the 2017 film.

Caleb McLaughlin, “Lucas Sinclair”

The young actor began his career on Broadway playing “Simba” in the musical The Lion King in 2012. As of 2016 he plays the role of Lucas Sinclair in stranger things.

Sadie Sink, “Max Mayfield”

The 20-year-old Texan has been part of productions on Broadway, television and Hollywood.

As for the rest of the cast for Sadie “Max Mayfield” was the most relevant character of his career. Although his role as “Ziggy Berman” in the trilogy the street of terror. She has also been part of productions on Broadway, in musicals such as Anniand The Audience.​

Gaten Matarazzo, “Dustin Henderson”

Matarazzo makes a cameo appearance in Californian Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” music video.

The 19-year-old American actor. He began his acting career on the Broadway theater circuit in 2011 playing Benji in the play Priscilla, queen of the desert. In 2014 he played the role of Gavroche in the stage version of the musical Les Miserables.​

Millie Bobby Brown, “Eleven” (Eleven).

Millie Bobby Brown, although she was born on the coast of Spain, in Marbella, is of British nationality, this 2022 she turned 18 on February 19.

His rise to fame came from his interpretation of the role of “Eleven” in the series. The debut on the big screen occurred in 2019 with the film Godzilla: King of the Monsterswhere he played the character of Maddison Russell.