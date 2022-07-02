This is how the characters of Stranger Things have grown until season 4, vol. two
The story of that small town of Hawkins, Indiana, changed the history of series on streaming platforms. Netflix showed off a sci-fi story steeped in a heavy load of ’80s nostalgia.
Noah Schnapp, “Will Byers”
Noah Schnapp began as an American child actor, he participated in the voice dubbing of Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie. She was part of the cast of the 2015 Steven Spielberg film Bridge of Spies.
Finn Wolfhard, “Mike Wheeler”
finn wolfhard In addition to being an actor, he is also a musician. The Canadian gained popularity for his work in the series as “Mike Wheeler”, he was also part of the cast of ITEM playing Richie Tozier in the 2017 film.
Caleb McLaughlin, “Lucas Sinclair”
The young actor began his career on Broadway playing “Simba” in the musical The Lion King in 2012. As of 2016 he plays the role of Lucas Sinclair in stranger things.
Sadie Sink, “Max Mayfield”
As for the rest of the cast for Sadie “Max Mayfield” was the most relevant character of his career. Although his role as “Ziggy Berman” in the trilogy the street of terror. She has also been part of productions on Broadway, in musicals such as Anniand The Audience.
Gaten Matarazzo, “Dustin Henderson”
The 19-year-old American actor. He began his acting career on the Broadway theater circuit in 2011 playing Benji in the play Priscilla, queen of the desert. In 2014 he played the role of Gavroche in the stage version of the musical Les Miserables.
Millie Bobby Brown, “Eleven” (Eleven).
His rise to fame came from his interpretation of the role of “Eleven” in the series. The debut on the big screen occurred in 2019 with the film Godzilla: King of the Monsterswhere he played the character of Maddison Russell.