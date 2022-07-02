The musical “father” of ET and Star Wars announced his retirement from the cinema: five themes that are part of your life

John Williams, creator of the music for ET and Star Wars. Photo: Disney.

More than 60 years we listen to the music of John Williams. He knows him even who has never heard his name.

Because we have always hummed his songs, and even the new generations who were not lucky enough to meet Star Wars (in Argentina it was not called Star Wars at that time) or with The alien at the time of the premiere and the great success.

And that to name just two, but there are many. “If Harrison Ford can do it, then maybe I can too.” told the AP agency. It refers to the fact that the great actor could leave the cinema with Indiana Jones 5, and so could he.

The truth is that Ford did not say that, but it does seem more serious that the composer who turned 90 in February hangs up the baton at least composing for the big screen.

Here, we review some of the great classics of his career.

Harry Potter

John Williams composed the music for the young wizard’s first three films: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). They were the ones that gave the sound identity to the entire saga.

starwars

The music for the George Lucas film was created almost entirely by Williams, for the three released trilogies, but also for the TV series. Despite some initial differences between director and composer, success proved the latter right. The story too.

jurassic-park

The soundtrack to Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park film (1993) was composed and directed by Williams. It is considered one of the most iconic of the great composer’s career.

Shark

For this film he won the second of the five Oscars of his career. The main theme of the classic killer shark film is a classic of “sound suspense”. It is even considered one of the most recognizable movie themes of all time.

Superman

Through the years and the versions that the hero born in a comic had, the most characteristic is the one that Williams composed in 1978 for the film starring Christopher Reeve. Everything that came after, started from that unforgettable base.

