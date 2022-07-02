The miraculous diet of Chris Pratt that helped him lose 36 kilos in 6 months

Chris Pratt has become one of Hollywood’s most profitable stars. However, reaching the pinnacle of success has been a tough task for the actor from the “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. In fact, he has had to resort to a miraculous diet to appear on the big screen.

The actor pointed out in an interview for the magazine Men’s Health his secret to lose 36 kilos in just six months. And it is that during his stage in “Parks and Recreation”, Pratt he weighed 136 kilos due to script requirements. He could eat four hamburgers in each text reading of the American sitcom.

“It ended up becoming a kind of game: get as fat as possible in the shortest possible time”, reveals the actor in the interview from a couple of years ago. And so, eating a lot of fat, he weighed more than 100 kilos: “I was 31 years old and I was fatigued and emotionally depressed. He had serious health problems that were affecting me”, he added. Fortunately, he managed to lose everything he uploaded, although it was not an easy task.

What is Chris Pratt’s miracle diet?

For the casting of “Moneyball: breaking the rules, he was told that he could not play a baseball player, so he decided to change his diet. “It was the first time I heard someone tell me that I was not selected because I was too fat”Chris Pratt said. It was at that moment that he got down to work and lost 36 kilos in 6 months and got said role, in addition to the role of Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

DIET AND TRAINING

In just six months, the interpreter went from 136 kilos to 100, and since then he has remained at 90 kilos. And how did he do it?

“I went six months without tasting a drop of beer”explains Cris Pratt, who in addition to eliminating alcohol also began to train six days a week for 3 hours each day with Duffy Gaver, who also trained Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson or Channing Tatum, among others.

The workouts included back, chest, leg, shoulder, and arm exercises once a week, as well as abdominal work three times a week. Every day she did 10 minutes of treadmill, squats and push-ups.

In addition, I add a strict diet marked by a nutritionist. He stopped eating fried foods, dairy and carbohydrates. His diet consisted of the consumption of fish, chicken and eggs accompanied by wholemeal bread, brown rice, vegetables and cereals. The only fats he ate were coconut oil, almonds, walnuts, salmon, and avocados.