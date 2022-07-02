Tec de Monterrey will open School of Medicine in Querétaro

In August 2023, the Tecnológico de Monterrey will open the School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Querétaro.

Five undergraduate and three postgraduate degrees will be offered at this new school, which will be available starting in August 2023.

The Tec was positioned within the first five places of the general average of medical knowledge, according to the results of the ENARM.

Five undergraduate and three postgraduate degrees will be offered in this new school, which will be available from August 2023 and are:

Bachelor of Biosciences

Bachelor of Nutrition and Comprehensive Wellness

Bachelor of Clinical and Health Psychology

Medical Surgeon and Medical Surgeon Odontologist make up the educational offer.

As for master’s degrees and doctorates, the following options will exist and will be available from August 2023:

Master of Biomedical Sciences

Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences

Doctorate in Clinical Sciences.

“This opening of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at Tec Campus Querétaro will create a possibility for the community to have access to the large network of hospitals and education that we have at Tec Salud, which incorporates the vision and educational mission,” said Dr. Guillermo Torre, rector of Tec Salud and Vice President of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

According to Dr. Jorge Valdez, national dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, it seeks to make a proposal that addresses the educational and research parts.

“This opening in Querétaro means not only having programs in the health area, but also postgraduate programs. Querétaro is a great pole of development in these areas and we have come to create synergy”.

According to the statement from the Technological University of Monterrey, the Schools of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Monterrey, Guadalajara and CDMX were positioned within the first five places of the general average of medical knowledge, according to the results of the National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021.

In the case of Tec de Monterrey students, The percentage of doctors accepted in the three EMCS locations is: Guadalajara and Mexico City with 82% and Monterrey with 62%. to perform his specialty in Mexican squares.

According to Jorge E. Valdez García, dean of the EMCS “these results were obtained by the educational model, the accompaniment of the students throughout their career, as well as the evaluation models that take care of the quality of the education throughout the educational process. education”.

Gabriela Vázquez, dean of the Western Region of the EMCS commented that “it is a highly competitive test, therefore, the relevance of the program of each academic institution. In this case, at the national level, the medical schools of the Tec de Monterrey stand out, since there is not so much difference in the medical knowledge score. This speaks of the strength of the Institution in how it accompanies students during clinical cycles and how the experience of national and international exchange enhances academic quality”, she assured.

For Guillermo Domínguez, Dean of the EMCS Mexico City Campus, “This evaluation reflects that graduates leave with sufficient preparation to be able to aspire to a postgraduate degree. Campus education is standardized, with training programs given to teachers, which is reflected in the good results of this evaluation”.

Manuel Pérez, dean of the Monterrey Region of the EMCS highlighted: “we have maintained a high level of selection for the exam with the students, positioning ourselves in the first places of the ENARM, without a doubt their talent can lead them to be successful and achieve great goals. ”.

