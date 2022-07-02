‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: 14 hidden winks in the Marvel movie

Tom Holland made his solo debut at the UCM as Peter Parker in this 2017 film. Directed by Jon Watts, Zendaya, Michael Keaton and Marisa Tomei; you can see it on Disney+.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced one of the most popular superheroes in comics into Captain America: Civil War. peter parker/spider-man (Tom Holland) was recruited by Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) for his showdown against steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). It was just the beginning of one of the most beloved characters by fans of the franchise. After his introduction in the MCU, it was the turn of his first solo film. Spider-Man: Homecoming. Later, the character would return in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition to Tom Holland, the Wall Climber’s solo debut features Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Michael Keaton in its cast. Spider-Man: Homecomingdirected by Jon Watts, is now available on Disney+ and so you can get the most out of the experience, we collect the winks, ‘easter-eggs’ and references that the film hides.

A Peter Parker movie

Spider-Man: Homecoming start with home movie peter parker (Tom Holland) about his experience in the battle of Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man fought on the team of Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and against the one led by steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). At the beginning of the film you can read a sign that says “a film by Peter Parker” (“a Peter Parker movie”) thus making a nod to the typical sign at the beginning of the movies that indicates the director of the same.

Damage Control Department

The Damage Control Department is a company created by S.H.I.E.L.D. which is in charge of collecting and storing special artifacts. After the battle of New York in Avengers, Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) I buy it. The company is to blame Adrian Toomes/The vulture (Michael Keaton) lost his job, because the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming He made a living cleaning the scenes of superhero battles, but after the events of Avengers, that work became part of the Damage Control Department.

Uncle Ben

Unlike the Spider-Man sagas of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the trilogy of Tom Holland does not show the death of the uncle Ben. Instead, he is only mentioned on occasion. The aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is the one that plays a key role in the development and evolution of Peter Parker as a superhero.

classic avengers

One of the first missions peter parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Homecoming is to stop some robbers. The thieves wear masks of the avengers with the aesthetics that the characters had in the comics of the 60s.

Captain America

One of the funniest cameos Spider-Man: Homecoming It’s of steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). The Sentinel of Liberty appears giving advice to teenagers through videos that they play in class. If you notice, the suit he is wearing is the one he used in avengers.

Sokovia Accords

Spider-Man: Homecoming takes place after Captain America: Civil War and, therefore, the introduction of the Sokovia Accords. This document, a consequence of the battle of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron, was created to regulate and control superheroes. In the Spider-Man movie you can see a teacher talking about them in class.

Howard Stark

In the institute to which he attends peter parker/spider-man (Tom Holland) can be seen in a mural – which celebrates scientists and inventors – at Howard Stark (John Slattery), the father of Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.). Howard was many things, but among them: inventor, businessman, and founder of Stark Industries.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is also a leading figure in the institute of peter parker/spider-man (Tom Holland). The Avenger appears alongside other leading scientists.

the Mets

peter parker/spider-man (Tom Holland) It is queens and the baseball team of that district of New York are the Mets. So it’s no surprise that Spider-Man has team merch in his room.

Cobwebs in the armpits

In his first comic book appearances, artist Steve Ditko designed Spider-Man with spider webs under his arms. They had no goal other than to be aesthetic. In Spider-Man: Homecoming that wink is made to the origins of the character and, in addition, it is given a function: that peter parker (Tom Holland) can glide through the air.

Karen

Karen is the voice of the artificial intelligence that is incorporated into the suit of peter parker/spider-man (Tom Holland). Jennifer Connelly is the actress who plays her. In real life, Connelly is the partner of Paul Bettany, who is in charge of bringing Vision to life at the UCM.

Aaron Davis

Donald Glover plays Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming. His appearance in the movie is very small, but his name is important. In the comics, Aaron Davis is the villain. Prowler and he is also the uncle of Miles Moralesthe other spider-man.

John Hughes

jon wattsdirector of Spider-Man: Homecoming, wanted to pay homage to John Hughes and so included a scene where Spider-Man runs through suburban backyards interrupting families enjoying their barbecues. This moment is an homage to the Hughes movie All in a Day. Also, if the reference isn’t too clear, All in a Day is playing on the TV in one of the houses.