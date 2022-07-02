Sidharth Malhotra Joins Chris Pratt For Desi Food, Tells Him Why He Can’t Take ‘Fart Breaks’ In India. Clock

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has interacted with Hollywood star Chris Pratt and opened up about his ‘fart breaks’ on the sets of his recently launched series, The Terminal List. His question left Chris initially torn. Referring to a video of Chris from the sets, Sidharth said: “I thought it was fun.” (Also read: Kiara Advani Reveals When She Will Address Sidharth Malhotra Rumors)

Chris Pratt, who claims to be a foodie, revealed that the farts were due to his birthday treats. “It was my birthday week and my wife made me birthday cookies. You have to do what you have to do,” she told Sidharth. While Sidharth said that he wants to do the same in India, he was quick to add that it might not be the best option for him.

“Maybe I’m going to use it on my sets. It is a problem in India that we have so many people around. Even if I go out, there are like a hundred people around,” Sidharth replied. “But that’s good, you can blame someone else,” Chris added to resolve the actor’s problem. They interacted during a special video interaction, shared by the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel.

In the video, Sidharth and Chris discussed various topics, including their love of fitness, Indian food, and rehearsal roles for military officers. While Sidharth was seen as Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in his hit film Shershaah, Chris rehearsed the role of US Navy SEAL James Reece in The Terminal List, released July 1.

Before saying goodbye, Chris promised to visit India and try Indian delicacies like fried bheja. Meanwhile, Sidharth will next appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series Indian Police Force. He also has Thank God and Yodha in the pipeline.