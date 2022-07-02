“Score, but make the teams worse”

“ Cristiano Ronaldo ? He did what I expected: he scores, but it makes the team worse. No romantic choice: this transfer request ‘kills’ the fact that he chose United over City out of a matter of heart, returning to Manchester a year ago“. Harsh words those of Jamie Carragher (today a columnist at Sky Sports Uk), who on his Twitter profile did not spare the Portuguese ace at all after the news circulated by the Times concerning the request to be sold made to the Red Devils.

Carragher hard on former Juve Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United: “He scores but the team gets worse”

Former Liverpool defender he analyzed in no uncertain terms the last outing of the Portuguese, essentially based on the fact that he could not think of playing a season without the Champions League. I agree with the lack of initial feeling with the new manager Erik Ten Hagbut the real problem is all there: not being able to play the competition that is giving away the cup of big ears, since his United was unable to obtain a useful ranking position to access it.

Carragher on former Juve Cristiano Ronaldo: “No romantic choice”

The former Juventus closed the 2021-2022 vintage with 24 overall goals distributed as follows: 18 in the Premier League and 6 in the Champions League, in which the Mancunian team was included in the Atalanta group. Now all that remains is to understand in which team CR7 will play. Currently the Chelseaagain for the Times, seems the number one candidate, since Bayern Munich has already officially declined the possibility.