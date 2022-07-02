“Resounding, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for the transfer to Manchester United!”

Resounding from England: “ Cristiano Ronaldo asked the Manchester United to be sold. “The revelation comes from the Times, as yet another proof of the friction that has taken place between the Portuguese ace and the Mancunian club after the failure to qualify for the next Champions League and the advent of Erik Ten Hag from Ajax, with whom he is not the spark was born.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to be sold”

A return defined as “romantic” less than a year ago and which has already come to an end. Also according to the British newspaper, now Cristiano Ronaldo could try to entice Bayern Monaco And Chelseawith the London club as the most plausible hypothesis, since the German one has already communicated that he is not interested in the former Juventus.

“Former Juve Cristiano Ronaldo will try to entice Chelsea and Bayern Munich”

In the last season in the archive just over a month ago, Cristiano Ronaldo – 37 years old – scored 18 goals out of 30 Premier League appearances, to which must be added another 6 centers in 7 tokens in the Champions League, a competition in which the Portuguese really does not want renounce. He is linked with the Red Devils jersey until June 30, 2023. Speaking of romantic choices, there is also a faint hope of having him back from the club that launched him in great football, Sporting Lisbon.