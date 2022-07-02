Once upon a time in Hollywood final explained on Netflix: what happened, what it means, actors, characters, trailer and more details of the film by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie via streaming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Trantino’s ninth film, “Once upon a time in Hollywood…”, premiered a few days ago on Netflix and has already managed to position itself in the top 10 of the most watched movies nationwide on the streaming platform. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will explain what it is about and we will explain the ending.

YOU CAN SEE: Explained ending of “Friends vs. aliens”, top Netflix movie

What is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…” about?

“Once upon a time in Hollywood…” or in English “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is set in 1969, the golden age of Hollywood, and revolves around Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio), an actor who thinks his career is on the decline because he’s no longer young, and his best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth ( Brad Pitt).

Parallel to Rick’s story, we have Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), an actress who has just married director Roman Polanski, and they moved next to Dalton’s house to be able to be friends and thus grow their fame.

On the other hand we have Charles Manson, leader of a sect called ‘The Manson Family’ who plans, together with the rest of the criminals, to attack Sharon and Roman’s house.

YOU CAN SEE: Explained ending of “Glamour Girls”, Netflix’s top movie

Explained ending of “Once upon a time in Hollywood…”

at the end of the tape “Once upon a time in Hollywood…” We saw how Dalton helps Tate to escape from his murderers and even encourages them to drink alcohol, but this film is set in a tragic true story in which Sharon was really murdered by the sect and the criminals were taken to prison.

This is how we see that Tarantino wanted to continue the story with a happy ending that Hollywood always makes known, despite the fact that in real life there are many tragedies like Sharon’s.