No oven! Enjoy a delicious red fruit pie, you’ll love it!

The red fruit pie it is delicious and it is that this preparation brings the best of these fruits, among which are blueberries, raspberries, currants, blackberries, cherries and strawberries, as they are very popular when it comes to delighting delicious recipes as a good dessert that goes well for the stomach after having enjoyed the meal time.

It is also important to mention that with this recipe you can have a rich pay without complicating yourself in the kitchen, because it will be a preparation without oven very easy to make that will bring all the flavor of your favorite pieces of berries. You really have to try him because he could be one of your favorites.

Here you can find the complete recipe to have a delicious red fruit pie from home, with few ingredients and a rich flavor, perfect to complement that cup of coffee and liven up the day with a chat with friends or family.

Ingredients:

1 cup of berries

1 cup of Greek yogurt

15 gr of gelatin

¼ cup with whole milk or hot water

2 tablespoons of sugar or sweetener

For the base:

150 gr of Maria type cookies

80 g of melted butter

Preparation

Start by crushing the cookies (it can be in a blender or food processor) until a fine powder remains, now mix in a refractory or mold for pay together with the melted butter and with the help of a spoon mix perfectly until obtaining a paste type, compact all over the surface of the container until forming a solid base. Take to the refrigerator for 15 minutes to take greater consistency.

Now for the filling you must hydrate the gelatin in hot milk or hot water (if you want it creamy use milk and if not you can use water), mix very well to avoid lumps. Booking.

Now is the time to liquefy the berries And here it is important to mention that you can use your favorite fruit, be it a combination of strawberries, cherries, raspberries or blueberries. Pour into the blender glass along with the Greek yogurt, sugar or sweetener to taste and add the previously dissolved gelatin little by little, mix for a couple of seconds until you get a homogeneous consistency.

Take the cookie base out of the refrigerator and pour the previous preparation over it, take it back to the fridge until it sets.

Before serving you can decorate with your piece of berries favourite. Enjoy a delicious pie that will surely be the complement to a delicious cup of coffee or tea.