Music: Colombian award-winning Camilo at the Latin Festival – Lombardy

(ANSA) – MILAN, 02 JUL – The multi-award-winning Colombian artist, Camilo, will take part in the Milano Latin Festival tomorrow: it is the first time, on a single date, that he sings in Italy as part of his 2022 European Tour. He must keep a promise “to meet his fans for the first time, ‘La Tribu'”.



Camilo in recent years has shown that he is an artist with compositional skills and an intuitive sensitivity for pop music. Before emerging as a solo artist, the two-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner from Medellin (Colombia), he wrote and produced hits for famous artists such as Becky G and Natti Natasha (“Sin Pijama”), Mau y Ricky and Karol G (“Mi Mala”) and Bad Bunny (“Si Estuviésemos Juntos”). As an interpreter, his music transcended, “giving comfort and joy” to millions of followers during the pandemic. With the unconditional support of fans, Camilo has released hits like “Desconocidos” with Mau & Ricky and Manuel Turizo, and “Tutu” with Pedro Capó and the Remix of him with Shakira.



The last two years have been times of resounding success for the artist. In 2020 she released her first studio album, Por Primera Vez which includes “Favorito”, “El Mismo Aire” and “Por Primera Vez”. She has achieved numerous hits both solo and in collaboration with global superstars such as Shakira, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, and Wisin, among others. In 2022, Camilo released the singles “Buenos Dias” with Wisin and Los Legendarios, “Baloncito Viejo”, with the award-winning Colombian artist Carlos Vives, and “Pegao”.



Camilo is one of the most influential artists of his generation, and you can see it in the numbers of his social networks, where he boasts of more than 27.4 million followers on Instagram, 28.1 million on TikTok and 15.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.



(HANDLE).

