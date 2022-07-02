MILAN LATIN FESTIVAL. EXPECTATION GROWS FOR ANITTA THAT ITALIAN FANS RETURN TO “ENVOLVER” – MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM

Last updated July 2, 2022 – 4:20 pm

Assago, 2nd July 2022 – After Marc Anthony, Carlinhos Brown, Grupo Extra, Gente De Zona and Prince Royce, these are just some of the names of the artists who took the stage of the Milano Latin festival, the Latin summer continues with a crazy month of July . Camilo arrive (tomorrow), Anitta on July 13, Oscar de Leon on 14, Anuel AA on 15, Eva Ayllon on 29.

ANITTA

She is probably one of the most prolific artists in terms of events, concerts, songs, collaborations or appearances on red carpets and magazines. And on Wednesday 13 July she returns to “envolver” Italian fans on the stage of the Milano Latin Festival. A highly anticipated return from the fans who are waiting for her from her last concert held in 2019 in Italy, always on the stage of our Festival. Anitta is currently the most powerful Brazilian singer, with a popularity that crosses national borders. She is an emancipated woman with a strong personality, whom she has been fighting for her dreams since she was a child. Not for nothing has she become the main artist of a new generation of Latin American music and boasts a following of 62.8 million followers on Instagram and 16.6 million users subscribed to her YouTube channel, in addition to having reached more than 5.6 billion views and Billboard ranked her among the 15 most influential artists in the world on social media.

Always creative and daring, are the shows of his tours that have megastructures as a theater, capable of offering special effects, fireworks, as well as themed scenarios. The Brazilian superstar is already on tour in Europe where she has performed in Spain, Portugal, Holland, Denmark and Sweden making absolute sold out in every concert. She misses the stops in Switzerland, France and then she will finally arrive in Italy in Milan.

CAMILO

On 3 July 2022, for the first time in concert in Italy, the award-winning Colombian artist Camilo will be on the stage of the Ticketmaster Arena of the Milano Latin Festival with his European Tour 2022 for a single Italian date.

It is finally the turn of the long-awaited Colombian artist Camilo, who lands for the first time in Milan to keep his promise, to meet his fans for the first time, “La Tribu”. It was expected last year but the concert was suspended following the Covid-19 emergency.

Camilo, in recent years has shown that she is an artist with impeccable compositional skills and an intuitive sensitivity for pop music. Before emerging as a solo artist, the two-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner from Medellin (Colombia), he wrote and produced hits for famous artists such as Becky G and Natti Natasha (“Sin Pijama”), Mau y Ricky and Karol G (“Mi Mala”) and Bad Bunny (“Si Estuviésemos Juntos”). As a performer, his music transcended, bringing comfort and joy to millions of followers during the pandemic. With the unconditional support of fans, Camilo has released hits like “Desconocidos” with Mau & Ricky and Manuel Turizo, and “Tutu” with Pedro Capó and the Remix of him with Shakira.

The last two years have been times of resounding success for the artist. In 2020 he released his first studio album, Por Primera Vez which includes “Favorito”, “El Mismo Aire” and “Por Primera Vez” in collaboration with his wife, singer Evaluna Montaner. In 2021 he released Mis Manos, with 11 songs including “KESI”, “Ropa Cara”, “Vida de Rico” and “BEBE” with El Alfa. In addition to this, he has achieved numerous hits both solo and in collaboration with global superstars such as Shakira, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, and Wisin, among others.

In 2022, Camilo released the singles “Buenos Dias” with Wisin and Los Legendarios, “Baloncito Viejo”, with the award-winning Colombian artist Carlos Vives, and “Pegao”. His latest release was “NASA”, in collaboration with Spanish super star Alejandro Sanz.

Without a doubt, Camilo is one of the most influential artists of his generation, and it can be seen in the numbers of his social networks, where he boasts of more than 27.4 million followers on Instagram, 28.1 million on TikTok and 15.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

IJ NUEVE OPEN THE CONCERTS OF ANITTA AND CAMILO

Special opening J Nueve with Sky, Cisne, Evy and Santi who, after the release of their debut album “Apuesta”, will be the protagonists of a series of concerts scheduled on the stage of the Ticketmaster Arena where they will present all the songs from the album , such as “Tóxica”, Mal Amour ”and“ A Fuego Lento ”.

“Apuesta” is a collection of nine songs that tells how relationships, in all their facets, are always great bets. An album that highlights the versatility of J Nueve who engage in different musical genres

INFO AND TICKETS

Ticketmaster and TicketOne are the ONLY official ticket outlets for the Milan Latin Festival events. Any DIFFERENT SITE IS NOT AUTHORIZED for such resale, therefore the Milano Latin Festival assumes no responsibility for the economic or organizational inconvenience that may result in the purchase of tickets for its concerts through channels other than those indicated. Entry to minors under 14 not accompanied by an adult is prohibited.

