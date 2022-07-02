Jennifer Lopez’s wide jeans, special to stylize the figure, should be in every wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly one of the smartest women when it comes to choosing her wardrobe to be able to look like a goddess and be extremely comfortable at the same time. Her talent is natural to look feminine and in balance and tranquility with herself, and one of the garments that she never leaves aside are the so common and used jeans.

In general, unless we are talking about a red carpet event, the couple of Ben Affleck She usually uses casual looks that allow her to carry out her daily life with great comfort, and her look, although simple, never ceases to be fundamental. We explain how Jennifer Lopez use the jeans to look elegant despite wearing a super casual garment.

Source:Twitter

One of the secrets of Jennifer Lopez As for the use of jeans, it is that he uses jeans wide as a fundamental ally to frame your figure and not lose the comforts offered by this super informal and casual garment. It has been possible to see Jennifer Lopez more than once with Ben Affleck walking dressed in this super common garment and looking incredible and in part it is because she knows her figure and chooses the jeans correct chords to it.

On the other hand, it usually combines the jeans with jute platforms. This combination increases the height of Jennifer Lopez and increases the volume of your thighs and buttocks revealing an hourglass figure. This seems difficult, but jeans Well combined, they are extremely effective for achieving incredible looks in short periods of time.

The jeans They are a garment that has become key when planning casual looks in our wardrobes. Jennifer López is aware of the benefits of wearing a garment with the high levels of combination and comfort that the jeans and looks like nobody else.