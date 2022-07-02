Jennifer Lopez’s wide jeans, special to stylize the figure, should be in every wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly one of the smartest women when it comes to choosing her wardrobe to be able to look like a goddess and be extremely comfortable at the same time. Her talent is natural to look feminine and in balance and tranquility with herself, and one of the garments that she never leaves aside are the so common and used jeans.

In general, unless we are talking about a red carpet event, the couple of Ben Affleck She usually uses casual looks that allow her to carry out her daily life with great comfort, and her look, although simple, never ceases to be fundamental. We explain how Jennifer Lopez use the jeans to look elegant despite wearing a super casual garment.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker