‘I learned to listen to the public’

The long awaited DC’s Black Adam movie will hit theaters this fall. The film will introduce a powerful new hero to DC’s live-action universe, with the lead played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson supposed to be an incredibly formidable character on par with Superman.

There has certainly been a lot of speculation that Superman, especially the Henry Cavill version, could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it appears Johnson is now addressing that possibility. Today, in fact, the actor replied on Twitter to a fan who suggested the idea of ​​Cavill’s Superman cameo in the film, writing: “I listen to you and you can always count on me”.

The post, which we leave at the bottom of the news, reads: “From the days when I fought in flea markets for $ 40 dollars a game, until today”, reads Johnson’s tweet. “I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because it will always lead you where you need to go. I listen to you and you can always count on me “.

Together with Johnson, who wanted to thank the Black Adam fans for the welcome given to the first trailer, there are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life ) as Adrianna Tomaz and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Also Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) were cast for roles currently unknown.

To conclude, we leave you with the first Black Adam trailer.