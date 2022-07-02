From Meryl Streep to Tom Cruise: 10 Hollywood celebrities who are Cancer

Cancer represents protection, home and family. ruled by the moon, has a great maternal energy It is expressed in the way they relate to others.

They like to play a caring role in any type of bond, whether they are friendly, sentimental or family. They are affectionate in their way of expressing affection to those they love. However, they are represented by the crab symbol and this animal gives them a certain reservation when it comes to saying what they think and feel, which makes them a little distrustful.

Also, many cancer people they choose to choose artistic careers, thanks to their great creativity and imaginative mind.

Next, 10 Hollywood celebrities who are Cancer and its similarities with this sign:

Meryl Streep won her most recent Oscar in 2012 with The Iron Lady.

The winner of three Oscar Awards has one of the main characteristics of this sign of the Water element. Meryl Streep is a reserved woman, who takes care of her family and private life.

Little is known about the intimacy of this actress, who has been married since 1978 and has four children. true to his cancer personalityhas known how to protect his family from the media.

Jacob Elordi was born on June 26 Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and – Getty Images North America

Such as cancer people, the actor who plays Nate Jacobs in the series euphoria is romanticwhich is why -throughout her career- she has fallen in love with some of her co-workers.

In this way, Jacob was dating some well-known Hollywood figures, such as Zendaya, Kaia Berger, Olivia Jade and Joey King.

Ariana Grande is able to make the audience emotional or laugh Dave Meyers

Former Nickelodeon star and winner of two Grammy Awards represents this sign of the Water element perfectly. He is a talented person, capable of making the audience laugh or move.

She is a sensitive young woman who uses her emotions and thoughts to create hits global.

Khloé Kardashian is able to overcome bad times despite being on the verge of collapse Instagram @khloekardashian

The sister of the Kardashian clan is one of the most loved by the public. Khloé identifies with the strength of Cancer people, capable of overcoming breakups and great sadness in his life.

Also, it has a maternal spirit both with his daughter True, and with the rest of his family. Everyone turns to her for advice, thanks to her empathy and solidarity.

Margot Robbie to star in new Barbie movie Warner Bros.

The leading actress in the upcoming film Barbie is a charismatic and friendly person. Thanks to the element of Water in its natal chart, Margot is a woman who attracts everyone’s attention for her beauty.

She is a good colleague and humble, with a great sense of humor and able to laugh at herself.

Tom Cruise is one of the most emblematic actors in Hollywood

The personal life of this Hollywood actor is unknown to many. Tom Cruise had to take care of his family at a young age, and he showed his willpower and ability to protect those he loves.

Like the cancer peopleTry to keep a low profile. He focuses on working on his acting career and outdoing himself in the various stunts of his action movies.

Kevin Bacon is strong-willed MORGAN LIEBERMAN – FilmMagic

The cancer people They are often seen as serious and strong-willed. The leading actor of footloose is considered as a great professional in his work.

Bacon is decisive when speaking, without losing his manners. In interviews, he does not like to reveal personal matters and keeps his profile secret from him. However, he has a great sense of humor and is kind to everyone.

Tom Hanks is well loved in the Industry Lionel Hahn – Getty Images Europe

He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, acclaimed for his roles in Forrest Gump, Castaway Y The terminal.

Hanks is respected and praised by his colleagues, thanks to his professionalism and solidarity at work time. He is seen as a father figure by the young actors, who appreciate their advice.

The actress Sofía Vergara obtained a ruling in her favor in the legal battle for the custody rights of two embryos EFE

The leading actress of modern-family represents in his private life the typical characteristics of the cancer people.

Sofia she is a mother dedicated to her sonwhich stands out for being affectionate and protective. She is a strong woman, who had to fight at an early age with thyroid cancer.

Vin Diesel cares about the well-being of his loved ones AFP

the protagonist of Fast and Furious He appears to be a serious and strong-willed man. Nevertheless, As a good Cancer person, he is sensitive and passionate.

In addition, he is affectionate and detailed, and he is interested in the well-being of those he loves. He is the father of three children and named one of them after his friend, the late actor Paul Walker.