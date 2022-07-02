From Chris Pratt to Eva Perón in the series of the month of July

Chris Pratt in the skin of a marine involved in a conspiracy (The final list), a story about Eva Perón produced by Salma Hayek (Santa Evita) or a police movie starring Andrew Garfield (By command of heaven) are some of the new series that arrive on the platforms in the month of July.

The first day of the month brings the premiere of The Final List on Amazon Prime Video. Based on a novel by Jack Carr, the series follows Marine James Reece (Chris Pratt) who, returning home from an ambush on a high-stakes operation, uncovers a conspiracy. He joins Pratt in executive producing Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer, Training Day). Y HBO Max premieres the Spanish production How to send everything to shit, in which a group of friends hit the road on an aimless journey in which they end up finding themselves. The drama, with six half-hour chapters, is created by Jaime Olías and Pablo Sanhermelando, with Naira Lleó, Malva Vela, Gabriel Guevara, Óscar Ortuño, Nadia al Saidi and Sergi Méndez in the cast.

prison thriller

The actor and presenter Arturo Valls stars two years and one daythe premiere of Atresplayer Premium for next Sunday, the 3rd. Valls plays a famous actor and presenter who has a perfect life until his appearance at the proclamation of Carzuelo de la Frontera dressed as the Virgen del Cierzo untie the iOutrage from the Coastal Lawyers Association and he ends up in jail.

the action series The Longest Night is one of Netflix’s Featured Premieres (Day 8). A group of Armed men surround the Monte Baruca prison and cut off communications with the outside in order to capture Simón Lago (Luis Callejo), a dangerous serial killer If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes, but Hugo (Alberto Ammann), the prison director, refuses to obey. Created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais and directed by Óscar Pedraza, it has Bárbara Goenaga, José Luis García Pérez and Roberto Álamo completing the cast.

Locked up with the devil, a suspenseful miniseries that Apple TV + premieres on the same day 8, adapts the crime memoirs by James Keene and Hillel Levin, with Taron Egerton and Paul Walter leading a cast that includes the recently deceased Ray Liotta. Star high school football player, son of decorated cop and drug dealer Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in prison; They offer to lighten his sentence in exchange for befriending and getting a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall.

Starring Elle Fanning, the series The girl from Plainville (Starzplay, July 10), takes up the real case of Michelle Carter, convicted in 2014 of inciting her boyfriend to commit suicide via text messages. Meanwhile, on the 21st and produced by Robert Redford, the suspense series Dark Winds will arrive on AMC, based on the novels by Tony Hillerman Leaphorn & Chee and produced by George RR Martin (Game of Thrones). It tells the story of two police officers looking for clues to solve a double murder in a Navajo Nation town near Monument Valley in 1971.

Right after, Apple TV+ will premiere Forward, based on the book Just Don’t Fall by Paralympic athlete and writer Josh Sundquist, featuring 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he transitions from homeschooling to public school, with all the challenges that this entails.

The Cleaner, created by and starring British comedian Greg Davies, narrates a stand-alone story in each episode and guest stars as Helena Bonham Carter) starring Wicky, a professional crime scene cleaner who, after the police have done their job , walks in armed with the latest in sanitation products and gets down to business. The series will be premiered by Movistar Plus+ on the 25th.

FOLLOWING EVA PERÓN

A star premiere of the month is carried out by Disney +. Santa Evita, with actress Salma Hayek as a producer and directed by Rodrigo García, adapts the novel by Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez and follows the intriguing story of Eva Perón’s embalmed body after her death. Shot in Buenos Aires, with more than 120 actors and 1,300 extras, it features Natalia Oreiro (Eva Perón), Ernesto Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) and Diego Velázquez (Mariano), in addition to the special participation of Francesc Orella and Darío Grandinetti as Juan Sunday Peron.

Disney + will also premiere on the 27th By mandate of heaven. Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spiderman) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) star in this series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestseller about the practice of polygamy among fundamentalist Mormons.

And by the end of the month, specifically for the 29th, there are two premieres on Netflix, Fanatic and Uncoupled. In the first, a Latin trap star takes his own life in front of his fans at the first concert of a world tour. Lázaro, a young food delivery man and unconditional supporter, sees an opportunity to escape from his monotonous and precarious life. Neil Patrick Harris stars, for his part, Uncoupled. A comedy created by Darren Star (Emily in Paris, Sex and the City), in which Michael’s perfect life is turned upside down when her husband, a hedge fund manager, leaves him after a 17-year relationship.

From Amazon Prime Video they announce, for that same day 29, the premiere of Paper Girlsbased on a comic book by Brian K. Vaughan, which follows four young newspaper delivery women who one morning after Halloween 1988 find themselves caught up in a war between time travelers and on an adventure to save the world.