first look at Sabbac, the villain of the film thanks to the action figures!

The new promotional images of Black Adam show what will be the main villain of the film: Sabbac!

Initially the debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of Black Adam was expected in the movie on Shazambut later an entire film dedicated to the character was announced, which will be released on October 21 from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and directed by Jaume-Collett Serra.

In the last few hours, the first promotional images of the main villain of the film have leaked online, at least according to various rumors that have emerged online: the demon Sabbac.

Introduced on the pages of Captain Marvel Jr. # 4 of 1943, Timothy Karnes he has powers similar to those of the Shazam family and he just needs to shout “Sabbac” to transform himself. Specifically, this demonic figure draws his powers from the forces of Hell: S.atana, TOym, B.elial, B.elzebu, TOsmodeo And C.rateis.

Also, in some more recent comics it has been linked directly to Seven Deadly Sinsalready seen in the first film on Shazam.

Surprisingly, this promo art come from McFarlane Toyswho released his villain action figures online even before his trailer debut!

The world needed a hero, it had #BlackAdam. From 20 October only to the cinema! From New Line Cinema comes the action adventure “Black Adam,” the first ever feature to explore the story of the DC Superhero, starring Dwayne Johnson, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”).

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world. Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “That Night in Miami”) as Hawkman; Noah Centineo (“All the Times I’ve Been Writing I Love You”) as Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi (“Sex / Life”, “Rush Hour – Paris Mission”) as Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”, “The Mummy”) is Ishmael; Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers”, “Trinkets”) is Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” And James Bond franchises) plays Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on a screen story by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani themselves, based on DC characters. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and CC Beck. The producers of the film are Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon. “Black Adam” will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 20, 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros.