Emergency medicine remains at the forefront in Puerto Rico, emphasizes Dr. Pagán

In emergencies, the worst moments or days that a patient faces in some cases in their entire lives are attended.

Dr. Héctor Pagán, emergency physician and director of the Emergency Room of the Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health/ Provided by the doctor.

People who arrive at an emergency room do so in a situation of vulnerability and it is necessary that whoever attends to their needs be prepared to face the different situations, symptoms, and ailments that the patient presents, in order to guarantee a good state of health. who goes into remission.

“You have a whole faculty committed to doctorsemergency physicians, internists, surgeons, pediatricians, gynecologists, and everything that the population requires at this time, do not stay at home if you have any health problem”, says Dr. Héctor Pagán, emergency physician and director of the Emergency Room. Emergencies of the Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán, in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

These specialists receive training and education that is aimed at acute care, in the face of emergencies, whether they are:

The doctors of emergencies, they must cover each one of the needs that an incoming patient may have, this taking into account that many times they face a totally unknown patient health scenario and their first step to follow is to stabilize the emergency that faces.

“First is to keep the patient alive, manage the airway, manage the circulation, resuscitate the patient, and a history is completed, a physical examination parallel to all these processes,” says Dr. Pagán. Currently, the admission of patients, related to viral conditions, in addition to the coronavirus, has increased; influenza, adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus.

In addition to these, patients with heart conditions, strokes, strokes, patients in the emergency they present many traumas, minor and major, or polytraumatized. The biggest challenge in emergencies are those patients who, upon arrival, do not present a compromised state of health, since more time and resources must be invested and a diagnosis may be missed in the search for what ails the patient.

Within emergency care, in the period of the pandemic, many patients with comorbidities stopped attending emergency rooms. emergencywith the fear of contracting COVID-19, becoming a public health problem, this absence, worsening the health of patients and increasing the mortality and morbidity rates of these comorbidities.

Time in emergencies is paramount, especially when the life of the patient on the stretcher is in the hands of the speed of care; primarily when the patient has a cardiological condition that needs urgent attention, “time can save the lives of patients, as cardiologists say, time is heart muscle that one loses if one is having a coronary event or a heart attack; the fact of starting the therapy immediately can save part of the heart muscle and that the patient is not only saved, but also has a better quality of life”, affirms the specialist.

In the case of the rooms emergencythey must be precise detention mechanisms, understanding that the patient’s health also goes beyond just a physical aspect, so there is support from the areas of psychology and psychiatry to guarantee complete care for the patient, including a social worker who accompanies families and patients with their family and social context.

See the full interview: