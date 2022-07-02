Elon Musk’s Starlinks now give Wi-Fi to vehicles, ships and planes

Photo : John Raoux ( AP )

Starlink now has green light to expand by land, air and sea. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized SpaceX to provide internet of Starlink to moving vehicles, including semi-trailers and RVs, planes, and boats.

The FCC ad his decision on Thursday, which will allow the private satellite communications company to expand its recent agreements with airlines. “The authorization of a new class of terminals for the SpaceX satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing demands of users who now require connectivity while on the go, whether driving a motorhome across the country, moving a freighter from Europe to a port in the United States or during a domestic or international flight,” the FCC wrote in its authorization order.

The company Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been building a mega constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, with plans to launch a whopping 42,000 satellites to provide broadband internet to distant parts of the world. star link this offering connectivity in parts of the united states and Canada, as well as in New Zealand, some parts of Australia, the United Kingdom, and some European countries such as Spain and France. But the company hopes to expand to the rest of the world by the end of the year.

SpaceX also hopes to establish new partnerships with business customers rather than sticking with regular consumers. In April, Starlink ad its first partnership with a major airline, Hawaiian Airlines, to provide free in-flight Wi-Fi. Delta Airlines also started to try Starlink Internet on board their flights.

The FCC clearance will allow Starlink to pursue further business deals. In June, the Royal Caribbean cruise line solicitous that Starlink could provide broadband Internet on board its cruise ships. The company also filed a portability feature in May that allows users to take their Internet satellite dishes when they travel for $ An additional 25 per month, designed specifically for owners of recreational vehicles such as motorhomes . But in that At the time, the satellite dishes could not be used while the motorhomes it was on the move.