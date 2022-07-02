‘Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for the sale to Manchester United’: transfer market news

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future could be (again) far from Manchester. The Portuguese champion, who returned to the Red Devils last summer from Juventus, he would have asked United to be sold if a satisfactory offer arrived by the player and his entourage. The “Times” reports that the Portuguese is thinking of leaving Old Trafford to continue playing in the Champions League. After 19 consecutive seasons in the top European competition, CR7 would like to continue breaking records in the Champions League. A desire, also given the 37 years, which does not coincide with the situation of his current club, which will play in the Europa League in 2022-23. A competition, the second in order of importance on a continental level, in which Ronaldo has never taken part in his extraordinary career. At this point it will be necessary to understand if the player will receive an attractive proposal. In this case, his encore adventure with the Red Devils may have already come to an end.