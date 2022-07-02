All projects by Khloé Kardashian, from the television debut

From the television debut in the iconic reality show, focusing on the lives of his family, to other projects in the world of entertainment and fashion

Source: Instagram @khloekardashian

Full name: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of birth: 06/27/1984

06/27/1984 Birth place: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Height: 1.77 m

1.77 m Profession: presenter, businesswoman, tv personality

presenter, businesswoman, tv personality Debut date: 2007

2007 Social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Biography

Khloé Kardashian gains popularity starting in 2007the year in which he made his debut in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians (original title: Keeping Up With the Kardashians)the program focusing on the personal and professional lives of extended family members Kardashian-Jenner. The success of the series, broadcast on the television station AND!leads to the creation of some spin off in which Khloè is the protagonist: Kourtney and Khloé in Miamimade together with his sister Kourtney KardashianAnd Khloé & Lamartogether with her then husband, Lamar Odom. Khloé also appears in some scenes of the spin-off The Kardashian sisters in New Yorkstarring Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

In 2009 he participates as a competitor in The Celebrity Apprenticethe reality show of Donald Trumpand co-stars with her sister Kim in the first episode of the third season of the television series 90210.

Also in 2009, at the same time as her television commitments, Khloé started a career as businesswoman And stylist: together with the sisters Kourtney and Kim opens DASHa chain of clothing stores in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, which in 2010 launched a baby clothes line called K-Dash. In 2011, the Kardashian sisters also launched a line of enamels, Kardashian Kolorswhile, with her then husband, Khloé creates Unbreakablea unisex perfume (followed in 2012 Unbreakable Joy).

With Kourtney and Kim, Khloé publish the first autobiographical book, Kardashian Konfidentialin 2010, while the first one came out a year later novel titled Dollhouse, always made with the sisters. As for the books, in 2015 he also published his Strong Look Better Naked.

Khloé Kardashian’s radio program airs in 2012, The Mix Up With Khloé Kardashian Odom, a one-hour show where the influencer chats and chats with his famous friends. Her career as a presenter then continued in 2012 for television, with the second American season of X Factor and then, in 2016, with the talk show Kocktails with Khloéa variety in which he addresses issues related to pop culture.



In 2014 AND! announces the creation of another spin-off of KUWTKby title Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons.

Kardashian then returned to work in the fashion industry in 2016: together with the entrepreneur Emma Grede launches her clothing line Good Americanwhich has the characteristic of proposing jeans for all types of physicality, thus also including strong cuts. On the first day of opening, the company had sales of one million US dollars.

Subsequently, in 2017, he starred in the reality show Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashianof which it is also a producer.

In 2019, Kylie Cosmeticsthe stepsister’s line of cosmetic products Kylie Jennerlaunches its collaboration with Khloé, from the name Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection. This event marks the third collaboration between the two: in 2016 a collection of products for the lips, Koko Kollection, was presented, the second part of which arrived in 2017. The adventures in the world of Make-Up do not end there, because In 2019, Khloé creates three perfumes (one dedicated to each Kardashian sister) for Kim’s brand, KKW Fragrance. The collection thus introduces Pink Diamond (Khloé’s perfume), Yellow Diamond (Kortney’s perfume) e as well Diamond (Kim’s perfume).

In 2020 the new season of Twisted Sisters – of which Khloé is executive producer. It is a program consisting of ten episodes lasting one hour each, which narrates the stories of sisters that have turned against each other.

The year 2021 marks the conclusion of theiconic program that made the Californian family internationally famous; in its place, a new one begins in 2022 projectvery similar to the previous one (the title is in fact The Kardashians), where stars celebrate new adventures and navigate through their new normal, made of maternity, relations And career goals.

Private life

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian was born in 1984 in Los Angeles, California and is the third daughter of Robert Kardashian (lawyer who died in 2003 famous for taking part in the defense in the case of OJ Simpson) and the entrepreneur Kris Jenner. Of Armenian descent on her father’s side and Scottish-Irish on her mother’s side, she has two older sisters, Kourtney Kardashian And Kim Kardashiana younger brother, Rob Kardashianand two younger sisters on their mother’s side, Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jennerborn from the second marriage of the mother with Caitlyn Jennertrans woman since 2015.

As for life sentimentalKhloé Kardashian got married in 2009, with the basketball player Lamar Odomat the time a member of the Lakers. The couple – who got married after just one month of acquaintance – officially divorced in 2016, but the two broke up as early as 2013.

In January 2014, in fact, the influencer was involved in a continuous “back and forth” with the rapper French Montanaa relationship that lasted until December of the same year.

In 2015 he started dating another basketball player, James Hardenafter meeting him at Kanye West, who was her brother-in-law and sister Kim’s husband at the time. They were together for eight months, before breaking up in 2016, the same year she started dating Tristan Thompson (also a basketball player), from whose relationship was born in 2018 True Thompson. To make the period of pregnancy it was an alleged betrayal man, then officially confirmed in 2019, the year in which they broke up. In 2020 the two got back together and spent the quarantine period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only to leave for good in 2021.

Projects

2007-2021 – Keeping up with the Kardashians (broadcast on AND!) 2008 – MADtv (airing on Fox) 2009 – The Celebrity Apprentice (airing on NBC) 2009-2010 – The Kardashian sisters in Miami (broadcast on AND!) 2010 – Kardashian Konfidential (book published by St. Martin’s Press) 2010 – Fashion Police (broadcast on AND!) 2010 – 90210 (airing on The CW) 2010 – When I Was 17 (aired on MTV) 2010 – K-Dash (clothing line) 2011 – Dollhouse (book edited by William Morrow) 2011 – Law & Order: LA (airing on NBC) 2011 – Kardashian Kolors (enamel line) 2011-2012 – Khloé & Lamar (broadcast on AND!) 2012 – The Mix Up With Khloé Kardashian Odom 2012 – Punk’d (aired on MTV) 2012 – The X Factor (airing on Fox) 2013 – Real Husbands of Hollywood (broadcast on BET) 2014-2015 – Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (broadcast on AND!) 2014 – Royal Pains (aired on USA Network) 2015 – Strong Look Better Naked (book published by Regan Arts) 2015 – I Am Cait (broadcast on AND!) 2015 – Dash Dolls (broadcast on AND!) 2016 – Kocktails with Khloé (airing on FYI) 2016 – Good American (clothing line) 2017-2019 – Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (broadcast on AND!) 2019 – Flip It Like Disick (broadcast on AND!) 2019 – Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection (MakeUp product line) 2020 – Twisted Sisters (aired on Investigation Discovery) 2022 – The Kardashians (airing on Hulu)



With whom did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloé Kardashian?

Thompson cheated on Kardashian in 2019 while she was pregnant with her daughter, with Jocelyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s then best friend.

How many children does Khloé Kardashian have?

Khloé Kardashian has a daughter, True Thompson, born on April 12, 2018 from her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

What did Khloé Kardashian wear to the 2022 Met Gala?

The influencer showed up at the Met Gala 2022 wearing a golden dress, up to the feet, signed by the Moschino brand.