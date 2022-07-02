4 amazing movies based on true events to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max this weekend

Another weekend has come into our lives, so it’s time to go back through the catalog of the different platforms to make some recommendations. Today I have decided to focus on 4 amazing movies based on real events that you can see on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max.

‘City of God’ (‘Cidade de Deus’)





Address: Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund. Distribution: Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Phellipe Haagensen, Douglas Silva, Seu Jorge, Jonathan Haagensen, Matheus Nachtergaele, Jefechander Suplino, Alice Braga, Emerson Gomes, Luis Otávio, Babu Santana, Gero Camilo

It fully immerses us in the harsh reality of living in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro several decades ago. To this end, he freely adapts the book by Paulo Lins, but that does not stop him from offering a portrait that feels believable, both in general and when it focuses on his characters. What always remains is its vibrant rhythm and overflowing visual energy. It is also one of those films that can appeal to all kinds of audiences despite the intensive use of violence.

‘An Extraordinary Friend’ (‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’)

Address: Marielle Heller. Distribution: Matthew Rhys, Tom Hanks, Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Noah Harpster, Tammy Blanchard, Wendy Makkena, Enrico Colantoni, Sakina Jaffrey, Maddie Corman, Crystal Lonneberg, Maryann Plunkett, Michael Masini.

I already recommended it to you recently on the occasion of its arrival on Netflix, but there is no bad occasion to insist that it is one of the best films that has come to us from Hollywood in recent years. A kind proposal that disarms any type of cynicism with which one can face it, using for it the exceptional interpretation of Tom Hanks. A little gem to remind us that even in dark times there are reasons for hope and to see things with optimism.

‘Quiz Show (The Dilemma)’





Address: Robert Redford. Distribution: Ralph Fiennes, Rob Morrow, John Turturro, Paul Scofield, Mira Sorvino, Allan Rich, David Paymer, Hank Azaria, Christopher McDonald, Johann Carlo, Elizabeth Wilson, George Martin, Paul Guilfoyle

He may have won the Oscar for best director for ‘Ordinary People’, but the best film directed by Robert Redford It is this approach to a historical television scandal of the 50s associated with the fixing of a television game show. Everything in it is in place and flawlessly executed, from the script to Paul Attanasius to the work of his cast, without forgetting Redford’s ability to combine reflection, portrayal of television ins and outs and entertainment.

‘One of us’ (‘Goodfellas’)





Address: Martin Scorsese. Distribution: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, Chuck Low, Christopher Serrone, Debi Mazar, Gina Mastrogiacomo, Frank Sivero, Illeana Douglas, Tony Darrow, Frank DiLeo

Martin Scorsese He has given us a multitude of great films, but if I had to keep only one, the chosen one would probably be ‘One of ours’. Calm and energetic at the same time, this Henry Hill biopic twists the idyllic concept of the American dream to bring it to the world of mobster movies. A colossal work, both in duration -it goes far beyond 2 hours- and in intentions and results. And if Scorsese is essential for it, also beware of his distribution, although here surely the biggest surprise was to see to what extent the sadly deceased could show off Ray Liotta.

