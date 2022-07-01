Zendaya, during the shooting for Vogue Italia, responds to your DMs

He is among the 100 most influential people in the world according to the Time. Zendaya needs no introduction. Actress, singer, director, producer (and much more), at just 25, she is definitely a modern superstar. Here, she took a break from shooting for the cover of Vogue Italy to respond to fan DMs during lunch.

The makeup and wig for the July 2022 cover are ready: feathered dress, flashy metallic purple eyes and earrings that are the showpiece. It’s time to order: “Chef, surprise me, anything is fine,” Zendaya asks, ready to fully commit to the set.

It is not her first cover of Vogue, is now a professional. In 2019 she debuted with a Tyler Mitchell shoot for American Vogue; in October 2021 he retorted with Craig McDean for British Vogue. Savoring another forkful of pasta, she reminds us of some of her favorite fashion moments, citing her modern Joan of Arc look for Versace at the 2018 Met Gala, “it was fun,” as was Tom Ford’s fuchsia bodice. for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.

He also tells us about Valentino’s iconic yellow moment during the 2021 Oscars: “everyone thought that Law [Roach, lo stilista di Zendaya] had come with a blower, but it was simply the wind that only started to rise when I arrived, so it was difficult to take the picture, you know? ”. Zendaya is confirmed modest: she did not have any problems on the set, during the shooting.

“I don’t think I’m an extremely self-confident person”

Zendaya has already made her mark on the big screen with films such as The Greatest Showman and the franchise Spider-Man of Marvel, but still has more to show. Next year he will be back next to Timothée Chalamet in Dunes: Part IIand on the tennis court against Josh O’Connor in Challengers by Luca Guadagnino. But how can we forget her most popular character: next year Zendaya will return as Rue in Euphoria 3.

During the first two seasons, Zendaya brought us the full spectrum of emotions, becoming the youngest actress to receive an Emmy for Outstanding Lead in a Drama Series in 2020. “I’ve lived with Rue for so long that sometimes I can turn it off and on, it’s a strange thing… it’s as if it were always with me. ”, he tells us. We can expect a future episode of Euphoria directed by Zendaya? “I wanted to make sure I have the time to do it right, so yeah, next season probably yeah,” he tells us. 2023, we are waiting for you.

Despite all this, Zendaya, to quote the director of Dunes, Denis Villeneuve, transcends her acting skills. “Zendaya is so much more,” Villeneuve explained to Time. “It is an autonomous creative force. A future cultural icon. A person guided purely by inspiration, empathy and respect for his art. He uses authenticity as a superpower ”. We fully agree.