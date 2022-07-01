Thor: Chris Hemsworth’s children will appear in a new film – Cinema and TV – Culture

The world prepares to receive the new Marvel movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, The saga of the Asgardian god, whose main protagonist is the actor Chris Hemsworth in the main role of the plot and that can be seen from the next July 7 in all movie theaters.



The character has not been in action since he was last seen in the movie ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, surrounded by his battle companions and caretakers of the universe, as ‘Jane Foster’ (Natalie Portman), ‘Valkyrie’ (Tessa Thompson) and ‘Korg’ (voiced by Waititi).

Now, in this latest installment Chris Hemsworth will also be accompanied by his childrenChristian and India, who will play fundamental roles in the plot.

“…Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had…her kids as well. That’s my daughter…as well. She plays the character of Love…” Chris Hemsworth talks how special it was to have his children in #ThorLoveAndThunder. pic.twitter.com/IwCiPF8b0T — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 27, 2022

Christian, for example, will give life to the child version of the protagonist, while India will take on the role of ‘Love’, a new character that, according to some specialists from the Marvel universe, will be crucial in this installment.

“Taika had her children there. Christian Bale to his. Natalie too. My daughter will be too. She plays the character of Love”Hemsworth said in an interview with Kevin Mcarthy.

It is not the first time that the actor has shared recordings with his relatives. In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ his brother, ‘Luke Hemsworth’, appeared as ‘Ashley Stubbs’. Likewise, his wife, Elsa Pataky, played “Jane Foster” at the end of Thor: the dark world.

