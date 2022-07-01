They “offer” Henry Martín as the substitute for JJ Macías in Chivas

Las Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara they were left without Mexican striker José Juan Macías, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament, and will have to do without one of their best attacking men in the 2022 Apertura.

Given this, the fans of Club América, who no longer want to see Henry Martín dressed as Águila, began a “campaign” on social networks to “candidate” the Mexican player to be the substitute for Macías.

Also read: Chivas: Macías misses the Apertura 2022 after suffering a knee injury

Despite the fact that Ricardo Peláez declared that they will not look for another reinforcement to make up for the loss of José Juan Macías, and that they have the striker in America, the fans are making one last effort to get Chivas to sign him.

America must take advantage of the need and urgency of Chivas for a “9” and grapple Henry Martin at the price of crack. Román Martínez is ready to add minutes in the First Division. – César Cuervo (@elCesarCuervo)

June 30, 2022



