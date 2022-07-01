They “offer” Henry Martín as the substitute for JJ Macías in Chivas
Las Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara they were left without Mexican striker José Juan Macías, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament, and will have to do without one of their best attacking men in the 2022 Apertura.
Given this, the fans of Club América, who no longer want to see Henry Martín dressed as Águila, began a “campaign” on social networks to “candidate” the Mexican player to be the substitute for Macías.
Also read: Chivas: Macías misses the Apertura 2022 after suffering a knee injury
Despite the fact that Ricardo Peláez declared that they will not look for another reinforcement to make up for the loss of José Juan Macías, and that they have the striker in America, the fans are making one last effort to get Chivas to sign him.
America must take advantage of the need and urgency of Chivas for a “9” and grapple Henry Martin at the price of crack.
Román Martínez is ready to add minutes in the First Division.
– César Cuervo (@elCesarCuervo)
June 30, 2022
Hello @Chivas I know that they need a Mexican striker, lethal, Mexican, selected and, above all, Mexican
I present to you: he plays for Club América, his name is Henry Martín, he doesn’t charge much, he already knows what it’s like to celebrate in his stadium and you don’t have to worry about the % bonus per goal pic.twitter.com/gs5JOk2Lmn
— Josh Mendoza (@JoshimarMM)
June 30, 2022
It’s time to scam @Chivas Fitting Henry Martin in 10 million.
— Note 1916 (@note1916)
June 30, 2022
Chivas must give a blow of authority and break the market by snatching Henry Martin from the hated rival. It would be a hard blow for America.
— ���� Space America (@EspacioAmerica)
June 30, 2022
Chivas was left without a striker once again, JJ Macías injured for the remainder of 2022… there is Henry Martín in case you are interested��
– Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto)
June 30, 2022
I’m reading that the crazy chivas were left without a striker.
We have the good, nice and cheap player that they are looking for.
Look no further, we give you Henry Martin.
– Passion America (@Pasion__america)
June 30, 2022
An injury is not wished on anyone, but @Chivas they are in time to break the market with the Mexican striker of the moment.
The truth is that as an Americanist it would hurt me to lose a great player like Henry Martín, Chivas, if you really are a great, it is time to sign a World Cup pic.twitter.com/7Cpqbc2zWo
– Fernando Saravia (@Fernand44301528)
June 30, 2022