these clothes sell in stores

Oxxo is a key player in the convenience store market, which in Mexico has extensive stores of the Femsa chain and 7-Eleven in all states.

The idea that Oxxo strengthen its commercial proposal for the sale of clothing and accessories, establishes a parameter for the rest of the commercial spaces, to put an end to idle spaces in the store.

This has motivated us to maximize the utility per square meter of a physical store, regardless of the retail specialty we are talking about. Oxxo selling clothes, stores like Chedraui with an offer of food prepared on site, among other interesting concepts, which will lead us to review cases such as the one registered in Sweden.

Oxxo confirms its entry into the apparel market and a list of products published on its Premia Points website, shows the inventory it has in some stores and strengthens its role as a key player not only in convenience, but now in clothing Y accessories.

The idea of Oxxo formalize its entry into the apparel market, consolidating the brand in a very competitive segment, however, it has commercial square meters in the country, with which to battle stores that have been implementing this formula for years.

With this case, there is an interesting diversification in the categories of sale in traditional points of sale. Oxxo surprises with the commercialization of clothingbut there are chains that are bringing omnichannel to their stores, so as not to leave a single square meter wasted.

Oxxo sells clothes and hits

There is a key demand in the physical space of Mexican retail and it is experiences. We are not necessarily talking about BTL activations, promotion or the like, it is simply this approach with the products such as being able to touch them.

Given this habit, there is an opportunity in business to maintain the operation of physical stores and while in Mexico we see cases such as the addition of clothing and accessories to the shelves of Oxxoin stores in other parts of the world, the concept of explaining the usefulness of a store takes omnichannel to new levels.

Even in the markets where the new purchase tendencies impact without effort, the traditional prospers and in a study of Ripen It was found that more than half of the consumers interviewed opted for making their purchases offline, since in the stores they can interact with the products and earn instant gratification with it.

The confirmation of Oxxo, which participates in the apparel market, publishing a list of at least 51 productsdocuments how important it has become for physical points of sale to diversify the sale of products that they traditionally sell, due to the potential that these points of physical contact have, which seems to predict a permanent strategy of opening new premises and adapting the contrary to what is happening in other markets in the world, where there is a contraction of the commercial space, but greater efficiency of those that remain open, that is, there is a new logic of taking advantage of the commercial space, widely impacted by digital resources and technological or as it happens in Mexico, for testing new sales categories.

Among the products that the store has for sale are Sunglasses, Grupo Gardea casual cap, sandals, reading glasses, Tecate brand sandals, medium and large size t-shirts; as well as a winter hat 2021among other products.

Maximize physical space

Ever since H&M installed in one of its flagship stores in Sweden a huge robot dedicated to converting used clothing into new garments, through a complex system of fabric decomposition, there is a new logic in retail, which is to reduce the number of open stores and make more efficient the space of the points of sale that remain open.

Zara, for example, has maintained a trend of permanently closing stores not only in large markets such as Spain, Inditex figures indicated that between 2019 and 2020 it closed 23 stores of its entire brand ecosystem in Mexico.

“As of January 31, 2021, 30 percent of stores [de las operaciones globales] they were in full lockdown (compared to 8 percent as of October 31, 2020) and 52 percent had restrictions”, quotes a comment from Inditex in one of its most notable stock market reports.

Contrary to the closure of stores like Zara, what has increased is the efficiency of the stores that it keeps in operation, since the recent inauguration of what it called its largest store in the world, concentrates a very relevant aspect and that is that in addition to buying , you can get to do complementary operations to the online sale that the chain has. In other words, the new format of stores is not wasted. We can see the same in an exclusive shopping mall in Mexico City, as in the neighborhood most overwhelmed by crime in the capital of the country, since stores that operate in these places such as Bodega Aurrerá, already have collection services for orders ordered and paid online.

Oxxo has a list of at least 51 clothing and accessories products for sale, confirming its competition in the apparel market, an industry that will sell more than three billion related products in Mexico by 2022, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey that it performs exclusively for subscribers to the platform.

Projection of apparel products sold in billions of pieces, by consumer category and year in Mexico, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Kids 1,148 1,185 1,215 1,243 1,256 1,300 1,321 1,129 1,174 1,317 1,388 1,414 1,440 1,466 Men 854 867 875 892 914 970 1,017 887 929 1,042 1,110 1,145 1,175 1,205 Woman 843 880 908 923 915 928 919 769 792 888 927 932 941 950 Total 2,846 2,932 2,998 3,058 3,085 3,198 3,257 2,785 2,895 3,248 3,425 3,490 3,555 3,620

The projection of this study maintains an increase in the amount of total products soldconfirming that a greater number of participants join the offer and obviously there is a greater number of consumers making use of it.

Idle spaces in stores are over

The stores have undergone a new logic of use of space, that is, now greater and better use is made of each square meter they have. Oxxo demonstrates this by adding new sales categories, only in some of its stores, but the list it published in Oxxo Premia, where it reveals which products can be purchased for free with accumulated points, confirms its active participation in apparel.

There are more audacious cases of how idle spaces have been eradicated in stores. Zara, for example, uses its stores to complement the webrooming experience of its online portal, so many purchases that started online end up in its stores. Bodega Aurrerá has also taken this omnichannel experience to the most insecure neighborhoods in Mexico City, where thinking of an experience against leisure in store spaces hand in hand with digital would seem distant and stores with a vision of the future such as H&M, are using these spaces to install sustainable robots.

