The streaming giant recently added an old production to its catalog that quickly captivated the public and became the most watched.





Netflix keep throwing new movies and series that quickly break it on the platformbut he also tends to resort to some productions that were released a few years ago and become all the rage without explanation, as is the case with Fire line which became one of the most chosen by users.











The unmissable movie that Netflix recovered and devastates: what is the police that is all the rage

Fire line is an American film that originally premiered in 2013 but recently the streaming platform added it to its catalog and since then it has become the most watched of the moment. Directed by Gary Fleder and scripted by Sylvester Stallonethis production lasts 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The story of this film focuses on the life of a former United States drug enforcement agent, played by renowned actor Jason Statham, who retires after becoming a widower and goes to live in a small town with his daughter. However, not everything will be as he expected.











Synopsis of Line of Fire, the movie that is all the rage on Netflix

“When a widowed former DEA agent moves with his daughter to a small town, only to have his life shattered by a meth drug dealer”.

Cast of Line of Fire, the film that breaks it on Netflix

Jason Statham

James Franco

Winona Ryder

Kate Bosworth

Frank Grillo

Rachelle Lefevre

amin joseph

