the shots on Instagram without lingerie

Kim Kardashian after organizing her daughter North’s birthday she took a few days off. The founder of Skims has published a very sexy post aboard a boat. The photos show Kim dressed in a tight black dress but… apparently there is nothing under her dress. Three shots portray the Kardashian leaning on the porthole, with the sea behind her, and show that under her her dress does not wear lingerie. After breaking up with Ye, Kim seems to have found herself and shows off her new physique without fear of being judged.

Another clue that allows us to say that the Hulu star is not wearing lingerie is given by the hole in the dress. A long, very tight dress that wraps her body, features one vertiginous split it’s a hole on the right hip. Usually the sides of the briefs rest here but in Kim’s case we see nothing.

The post he obviously had a great success. But that’s not new. In the Kardashian world the opposite would be strange. Kim on Instagram has a following of 322 million followers, who support her and support her in every project, when they see this kind of shots they go in raptures. We do not know for sure the number of likes, which have been hidden by the Kardashian, but we see that under the post there are about more than 12 thousand comments.

Kim Kardashian Instagram: sexy without lingerie

There caption that Kim chose for her post is: “Into the blue”And refers precisely to the fact that he is spending time on the boat. The place where the photos were taken is undoubtedly the bathroom, all made of black marble with a bright window where our star rests. Between comments under the post the one of the best friend is highlighted Paris Hilton, which leaves two emoticons: “😍😍”. But also Zena Foster he is keen to give his opinion in support of his friend, commenting: “Oh you’re perfect 😍”.