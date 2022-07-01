The ruin of Johnny Depp: this is how he has squandered his fortune for years

Johnny Depp I would not be going through a good time economically. Despite having won the libel suit against Amber Heardthe actor’s problems with his fortune go further and he would even be on the verge of ruin.

Although the actor has made a lot of money thanks to the profitability of his films, the truth is that his economic situation is very delicate. And it will all be due to continual spending and wasting money.

The luxuries, the constant expenses and above all, a mismanagement of your assets would be the cause of this complex situation. A situation that forces us to see him soon on screen, in order to obtain liquid assets and savings in the coming months.

How did Johnny Depp squander his fortune?

Money in employees, works of art, land and sea vehicles… the expenses of his mansion and employees… endless economic waste that has put in check his Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp It has always been characterized by an eccentric life full of luxuries. From its beginnings, including his relationship with Winona Ryder either Kate Moss going by Amber Heard Recently.

However, his situation at the media level does not appear to be a bad moment at the economic level. In fact, he has been seen spending moments of euphoria after finishing the judicial process.

Johnny Depp enjoys his triumph in the trial in Europe

There have been several occasions that has been seen in Europe. He has even already made his recent appearances in music with his friend jeff beckwho was seen at a concert.

Even Johnny Depp He plans to return with his band Hollywood Vampires in 2023 and tour some European countries. A new facet that would also bring economic returns.