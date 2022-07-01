The present of the NBA player who inspired the movie Claw with Adam Sandler

The Utah Jazz terminated the contract of Spanish Juancho Hernangómez on Thursdayaccording to the portal ‘The Athletic’which leaves him as a free agent.

The Jazz terminated their contract at the last minute, because this Thursday, June 30, was the last day to do so without the player, who will have to find a new team, having a guaranteed salary for next season.

Juancho Hernangómez, 26, had been playing for the Jazz since last February, when he was brought in from the San Antonio Spurs.

The man from Madrid had barely had a leading role in the Texan franchise, with which he only played five games in the three weeks of his brief experience.

Previously, Juancho had played for the Boston Celtics, averaging 1.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 5.3 minutes per game.

Chosen 15th in the 2016 draft, he has played for five NBA teams: Jazz, Denver Nuggets (2016-2020) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-2021), as well as the Boston Celtics (2021-2022) and San Antonio Spurs (2022).

He also had a brief stint last summer with the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he never made his debut.

Shortly after Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic broke the news, Juancho’s brother Willy Hernangómez posted an angry face emoticon on his Twitter account.