The player who starred in Claw, with Adam Sandler, was released in the NBA

This time, unlike fiction, Adam Sandler could do little to change his career… The Utah Jazz terminated this Thursday the contract of the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez which, according to The Athletic portal, which leaves it as free agent.

Look also

Hernangómez played the leading role of Bo Cruz in Garra (Hustle), a movie produced by Netflix with the bench of LeBron James that, in the format of a dramatic (sports) comedy, broke it all over the world. Nevertheless…



Juancho Hernangomez with the Utah Jazz clothes.

The Jazz terminated his contract at the last minute, because this Thursday, June 30, was the last day to do so without the player, who you will have to find a new teamhad a guaranteed salary for the next season.

Look also

Juancho became a free agent after the Utah Jazz did not exercise their option to renew him for $7.3 million.

Juancho Hernangómez, 26, had been playing for the Jazz since last February, when he was brought in from the San Antonio Spurs . The man from Madrid had barely had a leading role in the Texan franchise, with which he only played five games in the three weeks of his brief experience.

Look also

Previously, Juancho had played for the Boston Celtics, averaging 1.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 5.3 minutes per game.

Picked 15th in the 2016 draft, has played on five NBA teams : Jazz, Denver Nuggets (2016-2020) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-2021), plus Boston Celtics (2021-2022) and San Antonio Spurs (2022). He also had a brief stint last summer with the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he never made his debut.

Look also

Shortly after Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic broke the news, Juancho’s brother Willy Hernangómez posted an angry face emoticon on his Twitter account.