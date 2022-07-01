The perfect Ghost Riders unite: the program prepared by Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus

Inside of list of marvel characters for the big screen figure Ghost Rider. The motorcyclist with supernatural powers was embodied by Nicolas Cage, but now the fans want him to be part of the MCU. The casting of the fans was divided between two stars, which coincidentally are riders in real lifewe are talking about Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus.

In 2016 AMC launched his travel series titled Ride with Norman Reedus. The program features norman traveling along iconic US routes on his motorcycle while he is accompanied by some celebrity. The show achieved significant success, enough for the company responsible for The Walking Dead to bet on more seasons. Currently the program is preparing its sixth season and now it is revealed who will be the first guest of the new installment: Keanu Reeves.

People spotted these two motorcycle lovers and did not hesitate to take pictures to post on the networks. the star of The Matrix and the star of The Walking Dead They were discovered at a restaurant owned by the artist and his friend, special effects ace Greg Nicotero.

Months ago who plays Daryl Dixon was interviewed by Leo Edit magazine. During the talk he touched on the theme of Ride with Norman Reedus. The actor gave details of the future of the program and offered a small preview of the expected meeting him and Keanu.

“We had a lot of friends in common, and we didn’t really know each other. I met him at a traffic light in Los Angeles when they were like, ‘Oh, there’s Keanu. So I stopped and said, ‘Hey, KeanuNorman commented. “I didn’t really know him, but I’ve been talking to him about doing the show for a couple of years. The last time I tried to get him to do the show, he was in one place and I was in another. I think he was calling him from Japan, and every time he called him, he could barely hear me, or I could barely hear him, and I was like, ‘I’ll try tomorrow, I’ll try tomorrow.’”, recalled the actor with humor.

At the moment AMC has not yet revealed the premiere date of the sixth season. As for the guests, it is known that in addition to Keanu, Norman will travel with Johnny Knoxville. About The Walking DeadReedus will come back as daryl for him acclaimed series finalea end of this 2022.

