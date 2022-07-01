The perfect Ghost Riders unite: the program prepared by Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus

Inside of list of marvel characters for the big screen figure Ghost Rider. The motorcyclist with supernatural powers was embodied by Nicolas Cage, but now the fans want him to be part of the MCU. The casting of the fans was divided between two stars, which coincidentally are riders in real lifewe are talking about Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus.

In 2016 AMC launched his travel series titled Ride with Norman Reedus. The program features norman traveling along iconic US routes on his motorcycle while he is accompanied by some celebrity. The show achieved significant success, enough for the company responsible for The Walking Dead to bet on more seasons. Currently the program is preparing its sixth season and now it is revealed who will be the first guest of the new installment: Keanu Reeves.

