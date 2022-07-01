The fun advertising campaign to promote Thor: Love and Thunder in Madrid

There is only one week left for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next film in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Because of this, Marvel is in full advertising campaign to promote the Thor: Love and Thunder moviewith a multitude of posters invading the cities of the world.

But probably no promotion is as epic as the one that Marvel Spain has dedicated to the film in Madrid, launching an ad as ingenious as it is hilarious.

As Twitter user @paintingthewind shows, Marvel Spain has launched in Madrid an advertisement for Thor: Love and Thunder parodying one of the most famous quotes from the president of the Community Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Taking advantage of the fact that one of the main claims of the film is the reunion between Thor and Jane, Marvel Spain has used as a slogan for the announcement “Two exes meeting. Never seen in Madrid“, referring to Ayuso’s statements in which he said that one of the main advantages of living in Madrid is that you never meet your ex.

Directed again by Taika Waititi, the Thor: Love and Thunder movie will adapt, among other things, the arc from the comics in which Jane Foster assumes the powers and title of the God of Thunder while undergoing cancer treatment, taking back to Natalie Portman after being absent in Thor: Ragnarok.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

Apart from Portman, they make up the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe and Sam Neill, among others.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. In the meantime, here we recommend some of the best movies you can watch on Disney Plus right now.