The emotional farewell of a Minecraft youtuber who died at the age of 23 from cancer

technoblade, a popular youtuber dedicated to playing Minecraft, died at the age of 23 due to cancer.

The news was released through an emotional video entitled “Son long nerds” (Goodbye Nerds), which has the narration and the story of the youtuber’s father.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I’m dead, ”begins the video of thanks to his followers in which he revealed that his real name was Alex.

Likewise, the youtuber apologized for having “sold” so much during the last year with merchandising, but remarked that thanks to this his brothers will be able to go to university. “Well, if they want. I don’t want to put any dead brother pressure on them,” he joked.

“Thank you for all the support for my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again in each one of them, since those were the happiest years of my life, “the message remarked.

Technoblade’s father explained below that at some point they thought about making a video with Alex, but the effects of his illness prevented it. He also stated that the message to his followers was one of the last things he did, as he passed away eight hours after they managed to write it.

You can see the video below.

In the past, Technoblade had revealed that he was suffering from sarcoma, a type of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue.