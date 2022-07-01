The 60 best phrases (and reflections) of Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is known for being an American film actor, producer, and screenwriter.. He made a name for himself in Hollywood, thanks to his funny, ironic and real characters in comedy and drama stories. He began as part of the cast of Saturday Night Live and is currently still in force with more challenging roles, as is the case with ‘Uncut Gems’.

Best Quotes and Sayings of Adam Sandler

To learn more about the life and career of this veteran Hollywood actor, we bring you a compilation with the best quotes from Adam Sandler.

1. I mean, I look at my dad. He was twenty years old when he started having a family, and he was always the coolest dad.

A strong example on fatherhood.

2. Chemistry can be a good and bad thing.

It all depends on the intention with which you do things.

3. It’s nice when small teams win.

From time to time it is necessary to support local teams to emerge.

4. I shouldn’t be near Las Vegas and have money in my pocket.

Las Vegas can be the downfall for many people and their economy.

5. I don’t know what drives me to be successful. I know I want to always do my best.

Each person has their motivation to pursue their dreams.

6. I don’t feel comfortable being around a lot of people. I don’t like being in a public place too much. I don’t like going to bars.

Despite being an actor, he is a man who is more introverted.

7. In a day, I have moments when I feel great, I feel like I love my life, and then 2:30 I roll around and I’m the most angry man with life. My wife sees it.

A single moment is enough for our day to transform into something good or bad.

8. I work hard trying to make people laugh. I try to do the kind of stuff that made me laugh growing up.

Comedy is not only his calling, but his passion.

9. Sir, one more comment like that and I’ll strangle you with my microphone cord!

A sample of their stand up.

10. I never got a “this is what you should or shouldn’t do” speech from my dad, but I learned to lead by example. My father was not perfect.

No father is perfect because nobody is, fatherhood is a guide and constant learning.

11. I wasn’t a kid growing up saying one day I’d get an Oscar and give a speech. That was not on my mind.

His last dream was to be a famous actor, just as he is today.

12. I don’t want my son to listen to any of the records I’ve made.

There are things from our past that we prefer to keep hidden.

13. I don’t want to hang out with new people. I feel safer with my friends.

There are people who prefer to keep a very small social circle.

14. I sang a song at my sister’s wedding. My mother made me do it too. But this time she felt good.

There are special moments that are worth doing something that we don’t always dare.

15. It feels good to try, but playing a parent, I’m getting a little older. Now I see that I am taking it very seriously and I really want that lifestyle.

Parenthood is an extremely important leap in life that requires commitment.

16. I can bear pain.

Pain is a natural part of life that can bring us valuable lessons.

17. I always wanted to make a family movie.

A goal to show another side of his talent.

18. When you’re around kids, you feel like you’re acting more adult just because you’re supposed to lead.

An interesting view on the maturity of parents.

19. My name is Adam Sandler. I’m not particularly talented. I’m not particularly handsome. And yet I am a billionaire.

A man who has taught us to break down all the barriers created by the stigmas of society.

20. I think I’m becoming the oldest because now I have children. But I still don’t feel like an adult.

Being adults does not imply losing youth.

21. I love the movies I’ve done in the past.

Proud of all the work he has done.

22. Through my movies, I am eventually trying to tell the truth one day.

Opening his soul in each role he plays.

23. Now that I am a father, I understand why my father was in such a bad mood.

Parenting is not easy. There are more demanding and demanding challenges.

24. My name is Adam. My dad’s name is Adam. Having the same name as your dad is fine until your voice changes.

Talking about having the same name as his dad.

25. I am not making all the decisions for the good of my children. But I hope they never see some of the movies I’m making. But I want to do more family movies.

Children must be raised with the aim of being independent and autonomous people.

26. I read to my child, but I can’t stand to read.

Not everyone enjoys reading as a hobby.

27. My comedy is different every time I do it. I don’t know what the hell I’m doing.

Something that comes out spontaneously and naturally on every occasion.

28. The only reason I got into stand-up was because my brother told me to.

The beginning of his career.

29. I do feel good doing them (family movies), but it’s not going to be my way of life. I am a comedian.

Although he experiments with other subjects, comedy will always be a constant in his professional life.

30. When I was younger and did a stand-up concert, it would take me two weeks to recover. Sometimes I would panic so much that I would stutter.

The best way to lose fear is to risk doing it despite everything.

31. I’m just looking to make good movies and try to be the best I can in them and that’s it.

The main goal behind his movies.

32. My sisters are stronger and my brother is bigger than me.

A family that shows family strength.

33. I never thought about what people would say about me.

Stopping listening to what people think helps us focus better on what we want.

34. When I was a child, I used to go to the bathroom when I had a tantrum. He would be in the bathroom crying, studying me in the mirror. I was preparing myself for future roles.

The ways in which we deal with frustrations in childhood, is how we can also do them in adulthood.

35. The difference when you have children comes when someone wants to meet you after 9:30 pm You consider that great sacrifice. You think, ‘Do I do that? I stay out until 10:30 and get angry tomorrow?’

The schedule is what undergoes the most changes when it comes to parenthood.

36. In high school, he wanted to be a rock star and was in many bands.

An interesting past of the actor.

37. I feel much more comfortable doing a comedy, but the fact that I try some dramas, I feel like I tested myself a bit.

Even the actors have to get out of their comfort zone.

38. I had no idea what I was going to do with my life. I was 17 years old and my brother went to a comedy club and he said to me: you can do it.

A decision that changed his whole life.

39. I wanted to make sure I made a movie in my career that moms would hug me for.

One of the reasons why he wanted to make other types of films.

40. My friends always asked, ‘Is Adam there?’ My dad would say, ‘This is Adam.’ My friends were like, ‘Adam, you were so drunk last night.

What happens when your father shares the same name as you.

41. Sometimes you can’t prioritize family and you feel guilty.

One of the worst moments of the acting career.

42. I don’t know if I’ll ever get there, but I’m slowly letting parts of myself out and maybe by the time I’m 85, I’ll look back and say, ‘Okay, that about sums it up.’

About feeling comfortable with what he shows of himself on screen.

43. With the amount of money I have, it is difficult to raise children the way I was raised.

Sometimes money makes it difficult to have a firm parenting, because parents want to give their children everything.

44. I work hard on my movies and my friends work hard and we try to make people laugh and I’m very proud of it.

Talking about the happiness that his career gives him.

45. I was raised by a mother who told me I was great every day of my life.

The influence of parents is essential for the confidence of children.

46. ​​I say things, like any other parent, that reminds you of your own parents…

We can only really know something when we experience it for ourselves.

47. I like to sit down and write with my friends.

It is always nice to share with friends, the things we like.

48. I’m still doing the typical Adam Sandler comedies.

A factor that will never change in his film career.

49. I think I’m beginning to understand what life is, what romance is, and what a relationship means.

The things we see differently when we mature over time.

50. I was just a young guy who was excited to be a comedian and an actor, and just wanted to do what he had to do.

The dream that propelled him forward in his career.

51. Having a child is great… as long as their eyes are closed and they don’t move or talk.

Children are very restless and change the tranquility that adults seek.

52. I am a big fan of money. I like it, I use it, I have something. I keep it in a jar on top of my refrigerator. I would like to put more in that jar. That’s where you come in.

Money is always necessary to have a good quality of life. But we must not let it control us.

53. What I do is the best work I can do.

When we do what we love, we give 100 percent of our effort.

54. SNL is a home. You have all your brothers and sisters there, and it’s a great moment.

Having fond memories of his first screen job.

55. I have no secrets. I don’t know the reasons why I have been so well received.

It is perhaps his openness and honesty that have opened doors for him.

56. I don’t like doing celebrity stuff. So most of the characters I play are people who don’t always feel comfortable outside of their small circle of friends.

Identifying with all his characters.

57. I sing seriously to my mother on the phone. To put her to sleep, I have to sing ‘Maria’ from West Side Story. When I hear her snoring, I hang up.

A beautiful action for your mother.

58. I think when I bought a house, that’s when I thought I felt like it was an adult thing.

A house represents the beginning of future stability.

59. I guess maybe in minor league baseball I wanted to be good at it. But in school, I certainly wasn’t the best at it.

There are things that motivate us more than others.

60. I grew up cursing a lot. She felt natural. My parents told me to stop.

A strange experience of the actor during his childhood.