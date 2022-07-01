Taylor Swift is engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn

¡Taylor Swift you are in luck! According to numerous American media, The singer was engaged to her partner Joe Alwyn “a few months” ago privately and they only shared it with their closest friends, who promised to keep it a secret. But now, to the delight of all the fans of the artist, the news has come to light, and we are sure that it could be one of the most anticipated weddings in the media world.

It’s not uncommon for this information to come as a surprise, as Swift and Awlyn’s relationship has always been, to say the least, very secretive. There is not much data that they have shared with their followers during these 5 years of courtship. They practically do not upload photos together to their social networks, nor are they one of those couples that we usually see go to events and galas together. Something that, probably, the author of greatest hits like ‘BlankSpace’ either ‘Don’t Blame Me’has decided this way due to his old love breaks, which were very controversial.

However, in the midst of the discretion that characterizes their relationship, there are some facts that we do know about the couple and some of them are the keys that have made them get here. Neither more nor less than a wedding!

Everything you need to know about their romantic and discreet relationship

To get started, you first have to get to know Swift’s future husband well. Alwyn, 31, is a British actor, writer and composer known for his debut in the film ‘Billy Lynn’, where he shared a cast with great artists such as Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart or Vin Diesel. In addition, in his successful professional career he also stands out for his recognition as the producer of the album ‘Folklore’ by Swift, with which he was awarded a Grammy.

The couple met in 2016 at the MET Gala, an event to which the singer attended with who was her boyfriend at the time, Tom Hiddleston. But as Swift reveals in ‘Dress’, one of the many songs in which he refers to Alwyn, the presentation between the two was a crush and months later, it came to light that the artist and the actor of ‘Loki’ they had broken.

What came after we can already guess. In the fall of 2016 Swift and Alwyn started dating and the second event that brought the couple together was the ‘after party’ of a Kings of Leon concert in New York, possibly officially becoming their first date. From these dates begins a relationship that has been marked by numerous professional works in common such as the documentary ‘Miss American’, which the singer recorded for Netflix, and where the actor has a small cameo and briefly tells some brushstrokes about their relationship. Another of Swift’s projects where she also talks about her new love highlighting her wonderful lifestyle: “normal and balanced”.

In 2017, the singer releases her album ‘Reputation’ a work that fans did not hesitate to analyze to the millimeter and discovered endless allusions to Alwyn. But the loving dedications do not end there because in 2019 it arrived ‘lover’ and in 2020, ‘Folklore’ Y ‘Evermore’, 3 other works in which Swift is also sincere, showing her love for the actor. In addition, some songs from this latest album, such as ‘Champagne Problems’ or ‘Coney Island’, They were written by Alwyn, which shows that the two also form a great team professionally.

We still don’t know when Swift and Awlyn’s wedding will be, but we are very much looking forward to knowing all the details of the link in which, without a doubt, it will be full of pure romance.

