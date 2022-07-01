‘Survivors, ‘The Voice Kids’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ in Friday’s ‘prime time’

Telecinco returns to transfer the nominations of ‘Survivors 2022‘ Friday night (10:00 p.m.). Three of the candidates for the next elimination will be chosen by the group and the fourth will be designated directly by the leader. During the process, Anabel Pantoja will receive a surprise call from her mother, Merchi.

‘The voice Kids‘come back tonight to Antenna 3 (10:10 p.m.) with the last blind audition gala. This Friday, the coaches will have to complete their team in the last Blind Auditions gala. David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra and Pablo López will have 15 talents in their teams at the end of the night and will be the ones who will go on to the next phase of the program.

‘Research team‘ will be the bet of the sixth this Friday night (10:30 p.m.). The team of the program presented by Gloria Serra will analyze in depth a topical issue within our society.

Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins try to protect our world in Four

Four program tonight (10:15 p.m.) a new screening of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight‘. Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight shatters the original mythos of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world rests in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebees; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we receive the call to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight the persecuted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours.

Will Clint Eastwood train Hilary Swank in La 1?

the 1 of TVE broadcasts tonight a new showing of ‘Million dollar Baby‘ (10:15 p.m.). After having trained and represented the best fighters, Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) runs a gym with the help of Scrap (Morgan Freeman), an ex-boxer who is also his only friend. Frankie is a lonely and stern man who has taken refuge in religion for years looking for a redemption that never comes. One day, Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a willful girl who wants to box and is willing to fight hard to get it, walks into his gym. Frankie rejects her claiming that he doesn’t train girls and that he is too old. But Maggie doesn’t give up and pushes herself every day at the gym, with the only support of Scrap.