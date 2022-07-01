Summer fashion 2022, the TikTok trend that makes fun of fashion shows

“I’m bringin ‘sexy back (yeah)”, “Them other boys don’t know how to act (yeah)”, “I think it’s special, what’s behind your back (yeah)”, “So turn around and I ‘ll pick up the slack (yeah) “. It starts on the slightly R ‘n B and a little electronic notes of “SexyBack”, the TikTok trend that will dominate summer 2022. The 2006 song by Justin Timberlake and Timbaland is ready to become once again the hit of the next holidays, but in a special version and that is as the soundtrack of the hashtag #FashionShowsBeLike. This is the code name that includes all those video memes that imagine the 2022 fashion shows making fun of their creative extravagances. And given that designers often leave anyone speechless, between surreal accessories and exaggerated silhouettes, find in the For you what everyone has practically always thought is a revolution.

What happens, when the curtain opens on the home-made fashion shows that are depopulating in the For you around the world, is that creators walk the catwalks of their kitchen, bathroom or dining room showing off not only a jumpsuit, a swimsuit or a dress, but also all the furniture. The concept at the heart of the challenge is in fact to simulate the oddities of fashion weeks by wearing a spoon as a nipple cover, a vacuum cleaner as an accessory or a milk carton as a boot.

There are #FashionShowsBeLike with a theme or not – we love the one for the sea by AshleyLe Erica (@AshleyLeErica), between a life jacket and a deck chair. Among the videos that appear under the hashtag of the moment there are content made by a single creator or by the whole family. In trend, with 475.5K views, there is that of @KylaCT, set in quarantine: mother and son have revealed to followers a collection consisting of surgical masks, toys, aerosols and covers. The result is a comic spin-off of contemporary fashion that everyone is passionate about, adults and teenagers, industry insiders and ordinary people. Ironic and spontaneous, the hashtag #FashionShowsBeLike fits into the vein of all those intimate and realistic atmospheres which, from the very beginning, have been the strength of TikTok.

