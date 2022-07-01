Shakira’s new boyfriend? The mysterious man with whom she was caught

Midtime Editorial

Everything seems to indicate that Shakira has turned the page on your separation with the Barcelona player: Gerard Piqué. And it is that the singer was seen a few days ago in the Oyambre beachesin Spainaccompanied by her children: Sasha and Milan, as well as by a mysterious man.

Different Spanish media report that The Colombian was on vacation there since last Tuesdayenjoying the sun, the sand and the sea, a situation that even took the opportunity to perfect his style in surfing.

And it was right there where the mysterious man appeared who accompanied her, since the paparazzi managed to portray Shakira while practicing some surfing, while a young man was talking with her and helps her stabilize the board, while she throws some smilesas can be seen in the photographs.

Is he Shakira’s new boyfriend?

Although the photos caused a stir on social networkssome claim that the mysterious man with whom the singer appears, This is his surf teacher and he is the one who is helping him perfect his techniquesince this sport has become one of the favorites of Shakira in recent years.

What is clear is that the South American singer seeks to leave behind the hard blow that her separation with Gerard Piquéwith whom had a relationship of 12 years in which they procreated two sons.

Miami could be your new destination

The Spanish press has revealed that Shakira could leave Barcelona in the next few days in the company of their children, start a new life in miamiwhere he has a luxurious mansion and where he will seek to put land in between with Pique.

The luxurious house of the Colombian singer in the United Stateshas an extension of 2000 square meters, in which it has: two levels, six rooms and seven equipped bathrooms, as well as a gym and a games room. The mansion is located on North Bay Drivewhere celebrities like Ricky Martin, Matt Damon Y Jennifer Lopez.