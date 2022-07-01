PHOTOS| Shakira’s imposing mansion in Miami where she wants to move with her children

After making Barcelona his permanent residence, Shakira He had no more intentions of living in Miami, so he had decided to put this impressive mansion up for sale for the sum of $15.9 million dollars. However his plans changed once he parted ways with Gerard Piqué After being together for 12 years and being parents of Milan and Sasha. Now, the Colombian singer wants to settle in the lavish property with her children, despite the fact that her ex is opposed.

A curious fact is that he had previously tried to sell the property in 2018, for about $12 million. However, he had no buyers, according to the site. guacamolewhere they have shared the most amazing images of this house.

The aerial view of Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

How is Shakira’s mansion in Miami

the property of Shakira it rests on a half acre lot and has 847 m² of living space distributed in 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

It was originally built in 1951, but the 44-year-old singer did a total remodel and expansion, adding three rooms.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

In addition, the design offers a lot of privacy, with two wings spaced apart from each other, but large spaces to gather with family and friends.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

It is located in one of the most sought after and best valued neighborhoods in Miami, with the best views of the sea. Some of the neighbors are: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez, Ricky Martin, Michael Bay and Matt Damon, among others.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

Several of Shakira’s properties share the same aesthetic, including the one in Barcelona, ​​which, like this one, has elegant and minimalist decoration, with white as the dominant tone. It achieves this by collaborating with the architects Ben Lopez & Associates and the interior decorator Renata Lessa Bastos.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

“Shakira’s taste is airy, bright and warm with a mix of white textures and there are hints of silver metallics, she doesn’t like gold, with additions of lavender, lilac and fuchsia here and there to give it a bit of color” Bastos explained to the publication Architectural Digest.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

“There are also traces of her Lebanese and Middle Eastern heritage infused into the otherwise minimalist interiors, including bone-encrusted pieces, handmade decorative mirrors, and a low-key ‘hookah’ sitting area,” the decorator added. of interiors.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

Its kitchen is very spacious and modern, it has a long counter where the stove and sink are located, as well as an island in the center, double oven and refrigerator, which are integrated into the wall as cabinets.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com

Outside there is a large pool with a teak plank floor, with several lounge chairs and armchairs to relax around palm trees. As if this were not enough, it also has a private dock with 30 meters of access to Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay.

Shakira’s mansion in Miami. Source: Guacamouly.com