Martinoli regretted that “at the last minute” Azteca will not have Necaxa vs. Toluca

the sports writer Christian Martinoli announced on their social networks that “at the last minute” they found out that Aztec TV will not lead the meeting between the Rays of Necaxa and the Red Devils of Toluca.

This generated annoyance and lamentation in the sports chronicler, since they will not have the transmissions of the Necaxa Rays from this Opening Tournament 2022.

They just told me that we no longer have the Necaxa vs. Toluca game. I don’t know the reason. how right you were @sopitas – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) July 1, 2022

Xavier Sol confirmed Necaxa by Vix and TUDN

Journalist Xavier Sol confirmed that the hydroray games will be exclusively from this tournament on Vix and TUDNwhich ended up propping up the information on the transmission of the Aguascalientes painting.

The meeting of this opening day with which the Opening Tournament 2022 entre Rayos y Diablos will go exclusively on the platform vix and there will be no telecast.

With this, TV Azteca added two casualties in its transmission equipment, since in addition to the Rayos, they are not going to broadcast the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez either.

