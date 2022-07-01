Måneskin and Jovanotti, music fills the summer: the July concerts

Måneskin on the 9th at the Circus Maximus

The band that with sex and rock’n’rol has reached the heights of the world rankings hardly touched by other Italian artists lands in the great archaeological arena of the capital. The megaconcerto of 9 July marks the homecoming with celebration in the archaeological arena symbol of Ancient Rome. Almost an imperial tribute for the four Roman boys who – albeit in an evidently different sense from Julius Caesar – have conquered the entire planet.

The Smile on tour

Thom Yorke And Jonny Greenwood of the Radiohead more Tom Skinner of the Sons of Kemet. That is The Smile, a new adventure of the English voice that further shuffles the cards of his sound path already outside the box, on the routes of innovation between electronics and rock. Here are the stages of the tour: 14 Milan (Fabrique), 15 Ferrara (Piazza Trento and Trieste), 17 Macerata (Arena Sferisferio), 18 Rome (Cavea), 20 Taormina (Ancient Theater).

Milton Nascimento in Venice and Milan

Hero and pioneer of the new course of Brazilian music and songwriting. A 360-degree artist who puts on a big party for his farewell to the stages together with a group of loyal musicians. The event is scheduled for 10 at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice and11 at the Assago Forum (Milan).







Kasabian, Blanco and Justin Bieber at the Lucca Summer Festival

The blockbuster festival comes to life with the auteur hip-hop of Caparezza the 1st and the brit-rock of Liam Gallagher and Kasabian the 6. Then Twenty One Pilots on the 8th, John Legend on the 9th, Venditti & De Gregori – also protagonists of a long Italian tour – the 10. It’s still: Robert Plant – Alison Krauss the 14, Marracash the 16Ben Harper and the Innocents Criminals on 17, Zucchero on 20. Blanco – also expected on several other Italian stages – the 21, Brunori Sas the 24. Grand finale the 31 with Justin Bieber as well as Rkomi and Mara Sattei.







Jova Beach Party

Lorenzo Jovanotti resumes the tour of the Italian beaches (but not only) with a happening that wants to go beyond the concert. Which remains the highlight of the event with recent songs and the artist’s anthology of rap, songwriting and many other influences. Dates: 2 And 3 Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine, Bell’Italia Beach) 8 And 9 Marina of Ravenna (Beach), 13 Gressan (Aosta, Green Area), 17 Villanova d’Albenga (Savona, Hippodrome of Flowers), 23 And 24 Marina di Cerveteri (Rome, Lungomare degli Etruschi), 30 And 31 Barletta (Lungomare Mennea).

Mannarino, Fresu, Trilok Gurtu and Brunori at No Borders

The festival, which also unfolds at high altitudes in the areas around Tarvisio (Udine), offers a billboard that kicks off on the 23rd with the new pop by Tommaso Paradiso, then great jazz without borders. 24 with Paolo Fresu, Jan Garbarek, Trilok Gurtu (protagonist also on the 29th), the patchanka that unites the suburbs of Rome to those of the southern hemisphere of Mannarino (the 30). And the Brunori Sas songwriter on the 31st. In August it continues with Daniele Silvestri, James Bunt, Benjamin Clementine, Asaf Avidan.

Gorillaz at the Verona Arena

“Cracker Island” is the new song of the virtual band staged by Damon Alborn, a true deus ex machina of British pop for 30 years now. And the new single will only enrich the Gorillaz anthology in the concert-event on the bill on 5 at the Verona Arena.

Chemical Brothers on tour

The British band that for almost thirty years has been shuffling the cards of live electronics is the protagonist with its rich anthology that has definitively contributed to breaking down the wall between rock concert and DJ-set. Dates: 7 Milan (Milan Summer Festival Ippodromo San Siro) 8 Rome (Rock in Rome Ippodromo Capannelle) 9 Bologna (North Park Arena)