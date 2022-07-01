Julia Roberts and George Clooney will meet again in “Journey to Paradise”

In addition to protagonists, Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be producers in “Journey to Paradise.” Photo: Courtesy: Shutterstock

Julia Roberts and George Clooney join forces to stop their daughter’s engagement in the “Journey to Paradise” trailer. The acclaimed performers bring a divorced couple to life in Ol Park’s new romantic comedy (“Mamma Mia! Time and Time Again”), which hits theaters on September 16.

“Excuse me, please, I would like to change seats … We were married,” Roberts says in advance to a stewardess on a flight about to take off to Bali, where the daughter he had with Clooney before If they separate, she is going to marry a boy she barely knows.

PASSAGE TO PARADISE | Trailer 1 (Universal Pictures) HD

“He’s going to throw his career overboard,” explains Clooney with a worried expression, unaware that he is about to embark on a great adventure with his ex-wife to sabotage their daughter’s wedding and prevent him from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago. behind.

Ol Parker signs the script for “Journey to Paradise” with Daniel Pipski. The film marks the fifth time that Roberts and Clooney have shared shots after “The Great Swindle” (2001), “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002), “The New Great Swindle” (2004) and “The Master of money” (2016).

Trailer | the big scam

This romantic comedy is produced by Tim Bevan (“The Danish Girl”) and Eric Fellner (“Les Miserables”); Sarah Harvey (“The Exotic Marigold Hotel”), Deborah Balderstone (“A Troubled Birthday”), George Clooney himself and Smokehouse Pictures’ Grant Heslov.

It also features Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (the last two co-executive producers of the “Homecoming” series) from Red On Films.

The cast of “Journey to Paradise” is completed by the interpreters Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Senayt Mebrahtu, Talha Sentürk and Maxime Bouttier, among others.