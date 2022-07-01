In photos: from “speaker” George Clooney in Vienna to the elegance of Natalia Oreiro in Cannes

Outstanding events and launches of new productions bring together the stars these days in different latitudes. From Vienna to New York, international figures such as George Clooney, Eva Longoria and Natalia Oreiro They attract the attention of the public with their new projects.

Star+ presented the series at Cannes Saint Avoidbased on the novel written by Tomás Eloy Martínez about the history of embalmed body of Eva Peron, which was kept waiting to be buried for years due to the construction of a monument that never materialized. Many legends arose about this historical fact.

In this production, Natalia Oreiro gives life to Eva Perón and Darío Grandinetti is Juan Domingo Perón. Ernesto Alterio puts himself in the shoes of Colonel Moori Koenig and the Spanish interpreter Francis Orella is Dr. Pedro Ara. All of them were present in Cannes for the presentation of the series.

The festival of cultural innovation and digital entrepreneurship Game Changers, held during these days in the city of Vienna, Austria, brought together renowned international figures in some of its activities. It is the case of George Clooneywho was the great protagonist of one of the talks held within the framework of the program.

The XXVI Spain-United States Forum had the participation of the actress Eva Longoria in Bilbao , city where the meeting took place. Political and cultural personalities discussed issues such as security cooperation between the two countries, lhe transformations and challenges facing cities and financial development.

Apple TV celebrated the premiere of the highly anticipated new crime drama black bird in Los Angeles and both cast and crew took the opportunity to pay tribute to his late co-star, Ray Liottawhose widow was also present at the gala.

The stars of the series attended the Bruin Theater in Los Angeles, including Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and the showrunner Dennis Lehane.

The second season of fiction Only Murders in the Building had its premiere in Los Angeles. Actors Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin were some of the celebrities who walked the red carpet.

