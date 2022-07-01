How to see if someone opens WhatsApp Web without your consent

To complement the popular digital platform of instant messaging, WhatsAppin 2015 a portal was presented to access through the internet browser to the computer version of this application, called whatsapp web. Aimed at work or family environments, with this system you can have access to chat conversations from your laptop or computer in the workplaceto coordinate with your team, especially if you work in mode home office.

The company – like InstagramIs property of Goalpreviously known as Facebook– provides service to more than two billion customers around the world, making it the most popular worldwide and the undisputed leader in the segment.

Although many people trust the security of their personal information On the portal, there are people who may have suspicions that someone enters to read their conversations through WhatsApp Web, but a simple check will tell you if they have logged in from a computer that you do not recognize.

With the Multi-Device Mode you can link more than one device to your WhatsApp session with WhatsApp Web, but this way you can verify if they are recognizable devices for you. (Pixabay)



One of the priorities of the firm is the security of its clients, since it is presented as a reliable service with which users share a lot of information every day, sometimes sensitive, and for this reason improvements are being implemented in this area with its constant updates of software.

With WhatsApp Web, a tab of the preferred browser is opened on your computer to load the portal that is linked by scanning a QR code with your cell phone camera. With this simple procedure, you load the chats on your computer screen and from there you can keep in constant communication with your family and friends, but when you finish using the service and the computer does not belong to you, it is important that you log out instead of just close the window where you used it.

In this way, if someone else has access to that computer and decides to open WhatsApp Web to link their account, they will find all your content already uploaded at their disposal, so you must be very careful with that aspect of privacy.

By following the requirements and instructions of the application and not linking it to third-party programs, you can rest assured that you will not be at risk, as well as pay attention to always log out, but if you are not sure if you successfully logged out of your account on any computer , you can check in the menu of Linked Devices from your WhatsApp Mobile application, where it will show you the session you have open at that moment, and if you use the Multi-device mode and some more is currently active, you will discover it there.

