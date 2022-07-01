How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 1?

The Mexican peso started the month with a new loss against the price of dollar, a streak that has been maintained for consecutive sessions for practically the entire week. For today friday july 1 had less impact than its predecessors since the national currency is quoted in the main banks of Mexico with an average of 20.20 for the different exchange rates. This means a new depreciation of seven cents with respect to how much was it worth at the end of last month.

The specialized portals and sites of the banks in the Mexican Republic have disclosed How much does it cost the dollar to start a new month and that those interested in acquiring or exchanging the dollar they can evaluate which financial institution offers them the most viable option, depending on their quote for today friday july 1. Banco Azteca has the best purchase and sale option as it has the lowest costs, while Scotiabank is listed with the highest. While the Bank of Mexico published a FIX exchange rate at 20.13 pesos, managing to maintain without significant changes in its cost.

