How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 1?

The Mexican peso started the month with a new loss against the price of dollar, a streak that has been maintained for consecutive sessions for practically the entire week. For today friday july 1 had less impact than its predecessors since the national currency is quoted in the main banks of Mexico with an average of 20.20 for the different exchange rates. This means a new depreciation of seven cents with respect to how much was it worth at the end of last month.

The specialized portals and sites of the banks in the Mexican Republic have disclosed How much does it cost the dollar to start a new month and that those interested in acquiring or exchanging the dollar they can evaluate which financial institution offers them the most viable option, depending on their quote for today friday july 1. Banco Azteca has the best purchase and sale option as it has the lowest costs, while Scotiabank is listed with the highest. While the Bank of Mexico published a FIX exchange rate at 20.13 pesos, managing to maintain without significant changes in its cost.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Friday, July 1

Affirm: the price of dollar It is 7:30 p.m. for purchase and 8:70 p.m. for sale in Mexico .

Banco Azteca: today friday july 1 It is listed at 19.20 pesos for purchase and 19.99 for sale.

Core Bank: the dollar worth 20.43 for purchase and sale.

Banorte: opens the day of this 1st of July with 18.95 pesos for purchase and 20.35 for sale.

BBVA: the price of dollar It is 19.47 pesos for purchase and 20.38 for sale in Mexico .

Banamex: the exchange rate is 19.48 Mexican pesos for purchase, for 20.61 for sale.

HSBC: the dollar worth 19.66 to purchase, for 20.40 on sale at windows today friday july 1 .

Scotiabank: the price of dollar it is quoted at 19.70 for the purchase and sale of 20.47 pesos.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also announced How much does it cost the dollar for this one 1st of Julykeeping an average of 20.13 pesos for purchase and sale.

The Mexican peso continues its negative streak against the price of the dollar

Although consecutive losses have been registered and the Mexican peso could stop trading at ceilings of more than 20 units with respect to the price of the dollar; Analysts evaluate another impact of inflation in the United States that would have repercussions on the national currency in the main banks of the country.

“During the third quarter, it is likely that the exchange rate will continue to respect minimum levels between 19.40 and 19.60 pesos per dollar, due to the fact that there are still factors that cause episodes of risk aversion in global financial markets”, explained Gabriela Siller, head of Base Bank analysis.

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, assured yesterday during the forum organized by the European Central Bank in Portugal, that they will not allow their country to fall into a “higher inflation rate”, which could push interest rates even higher.